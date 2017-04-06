Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) now available on Verizon

First introduced in June 2015, the original Samsung Galaxy J7 led to a J7 (2016) due to its popularity. And now, the next generation has arrived. The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) was just released on Verizon. Here is an overview of its specs.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) price and release date

The new Samsung Galaxy J7 was just released on Verizon on March 23. This 2017 model of the J7 is called the Galaxy J7 V (V for Verizon, obviously). It is selling on Verizon's website for $240 now. Other carriers are expected to release the J7 (2017) device in next few weeks.

The new Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) is expected to be released this year as well, after its two prior models were so successful, but no official date has been confirmed.

The new Samsung Galaxy J7 V / © Verizon

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) technical specs

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Specs Screen size 5.5 inches Resolution 1280 x 720, 269 ppi Battery 3,300 mAh LI-ION Android version Android Nougat 7.0.1 Internal storage 16 GB (expandable) RAM 2 GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Weight 5.9 oz Rear camera 8 MP Front camera 5 MP

The J7 (2017) keeps the same 5.5-inch screen size as the 2016 and 2015 versions, but it offers Android 7.0.1 Nougat and an octa-core 2.2 GHz processor, improved from the previous generation's 1.6 GHz. It keeps the same 3,300 mAh battery and 2 GB of RAM as the 2016 version, though.

Interestingly, the rear camera of the J7 (2017) has 8 MP - that's a step backward from the 2016 version's 13 MP. The front camera still has 5 MP though.

We will update this article as the device becomes available on other carriers.