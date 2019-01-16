Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20: full spec sheets revealed

Although Samsung's efforts and all eyes are focused on its next Unpacked event - which will be held on February 20 and in which the South Korean company will present its new flagship, the Galaxy S10 - the smartphone manufacturer has another ace up its sleeve. Or more like, three. The new Galaxy M series will be revealed to the world on January 28th. The Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 will join the ranks of the brand. We now know the technical specifications of two of them already.

Thanks to the user manual that Samsung itself published on its website by mistake, the technical details of the new Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 have been unveiled. Of course, the South Korean company immediately removed both manuals, but there is always someone faster and now they are circulating on the web.

Samsung Galaxy M10, the youngest of the family

The smallest of Galaxy's new M series will come with a dewdrop notch and with proximity and light sensors placed on top, within a frame that will surround its 6.2-inch LCD screen. It will also have a 3.5mm mini-jack for headphones.

The front of the Galaxy M10. / © slashleaks

If we look inside, we still have very few details about the Galaxy M10. An Exynos 7872 will give life to this new Samsung smartphone that will also come with Android Oreo as standard.

Galaxy M10 - Technical Specifications Characteristics Dimensions and weight 155.6 x 75.6 x 7.7 mm, 160 grams Screen LCD 6.2'' HD+, 1520 x 720 pixels Processor Exynos 7872 RAM 2/3 GB Internal memory - Front camera - Rear camera 13 MP f/1.9 + 5 MP f/2.2 Battery 3,400 mAh Software Android Oreo

Samsung Galaxy M20, more power for the medium

Next in line is the Galaxy M20, the middle bear of the M family. Slightly larger than its younger brother, its screen reaches to 6.3 inches, and it looks almost identical to this smaller one. The notch also a dewdrop shape, with light and proximity sensors in the same position in the frame, and a headphone jack... Some of the differences are the NFC antenna and the fingerprint reader on the back, which the M20 does have. Where are they on the Galaxy M10?

This is how the Samsung Galaxy M20 will be equipped. / © Mobielkopen

The most noticeable differences are found inside. The M20 mounts a more powerful Exynos 7885, its battery goes up to 5,000 mAh, and it has more memory and the display has a better resolution.

Galaxy M20: technical specifications Characteristics Dimensions and weight 156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm, 183 grams Screen LCD 6.3" 1080 x 2340 Processor Exynos 7885 RAM 3 GB Internal memory 32/64 GB Front camera - Rear camera 13 MP f/1.9 + 5 MP f/2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh Software Android Oreo

About the third in the line, the Galaxy M30, little is known so far apart from the fact that it probably has a triple rear camera. We fear that we will have to wait until January 28 to know more. That, and the prices of the three devices are unknown for now. What price range are you betting on?

What do you think of the new members of Samsung's Galaxy family?