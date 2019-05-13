Galaxy Note 10 will miss this killer piece of tech

Samsung has just introduced a new camera sensor with 64 megapixels. But if you hoped to find it in the Galaxy Note 10 , prepared to be disappointed.

With the Isocell GW1 last week, Samsung introduced a new camera sensor for smartphones that offers a full 64 megapixels. The pixels are 0.8 micrometers in size - just like Samsung's 48-megapixel chip or the Sony IMX586. The sensor can combine several small pixels into one large pixel to minimize noise in low light conditions. This effectively results in a resolution of 16 megapixels. This technique is commonly referred to as pixel binning, Samsung calls it Tetracell Technology.

Samsung itself has already confirmed that it will deliver the sensor in the second half of the year. The assumption that it will then already be used in the Galaxy Note 10 is therefore obvious. Some media had already speculated about this, but one should not hope for it. The reliable Leaker Ice Universe writes on Twitter that the Isocell GW1 is not built into the Galaxy Note 10.

To be sure, Samsung Note10 will not use 64MP CMOS — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 9, 2019

According to Ice Universe, Samsung could first introduce the sensor in a new Galaxy A smartphone. It is quite possible that Samsung will use the newly introduced Isocell Bright GM2 sensor in the Galaxy Note 10. Like the IMX586 from Sony, it offers 48 megapixels.

Previous leaks, however, suggested that the Galaxy Note 10 camera would be identical to the Galaxy S10 5G camera. Here is a main sensor with 12 megapixels. This is backed up by a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and a telephoto lens with a 12-megapixel sensor behind it. Samsung's fourth camera, a Time-of-Flight-Chip (ToF), collects depth information and can also be used for augmented reality applications.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is currently only available in South Korea. In camera tests, it performed similarly well to the Huawei P30 Pro. However, the Chinese smartphone outperforms Samsung's phone, especially in low light conditions.