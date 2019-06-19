We finally know when the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will launch

Pen friends, watch out! The Galaxy Note 10 , Samsung's next ace up his sleeve, is coming faster than expected! The date for the launch event has apparently been set, as has the city where the new Galaxy Note will first see the light of day.

That's earlier than I thought, at least a little. Last year Samsung presented its new Galaxy Note 9 in the run-up to the IFA, but only on August 9th. It was already on sale before IFA 2018 . The Galaxy Note 8 came to light in 2017 on the 23rd August, with sales starting in mid-September. Step by step, Samsung is moving away from the IFA Conference in Berlin. Both the Galaxy Note 8 and the Galaxy Note 9 were also presented in New York, so here Samsung shows some consistency.

Let's cut to the chase: According to current information, Samsung will present the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7th. The upcoming unpacked event will take place in New York on the American East Coast. CNet reports this with reference to Samsung's internal sources, which are supposed to be familiar with the Korean smartphone giant's schedules. CNet does not provide evidence, but in the past, such information was often correct.

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

The S-Pen remains

The Galaxy Note 10 will once again be the spearhead of what Samsung has to offer in smartphone technology. The S-Pen remains the most important component of the Note series to distinguish it from other smartphones. The digital stylus had recently was given new functions with the Galaxy Note 9 and now serves, among other things, as a remote control for the camera.

Over time, the Galaxy Note has continued to grow, but has always been one of the big smartphones. The first note had a 5.3-inch screen, and in 2011 that was enormous. Samsung has now reached 6.4 inches. There's a good chance the Koreans are going to be putting an extra scoop on that with Galaxy Note 10. One thing seems to be certain: There will be no notch in the display on the Galaxy Note 10. Alternatives such as a pop-up camera or a hole in the display are already available, but even the classic bezel above the screen is always an option with Samsung.

Are you looking forward to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10?