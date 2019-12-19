Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked: the best budget phablet?

Samsung has long been suspected of having a cheaper version of the flagship Galaxy Note 10 . Since some information has leaked recently, it is becoming more concrete. Now the first pictures have appeared. They show the Galaxy Note 10 Lite more clearly than ever.

The pen tells the story: the pictures of a new and not yet introduced Samsung smartphone are clearly a model of the Galaxy Note series. But now is not really the right time for a new Galaxy Note. And so the assumption is obvious that the S-pen supported smartphone that appeared must be a modified Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Since the rumor mill has been around for quite some time, it is obvious that we are looking at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite here.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite is becoming a reality. / © Winfuture

Design of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite presents itself in the first pictures with a centered pinhole camera and the typical stylus that Samsung calls the S-Pen. The case is slightly rounder than the regular Galaxy Note 10 or the Galaxy Note 10+. So it doesn't look quite as business-like as its brothers. This is also underlined by a flat display. The two current Galaxy Note models have rounded longitudinal edges. Samsung does without them for the first time in several Note generations.

On the back, there is also a clear difference to the previously released Galaxy Note 10. The camera section is not elongated and upright, but arranged in an almost square rectangle. This is clearly visible in black from the back and probably accommodates three single cameras and an LED flash.

This is what the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite should look. / © Winfuture

There is no surprise with the colors. The pictured smartphone comes in three of them. The classic black must not be missing, but there are two more variants. One shows itself in a strong red. The other offers a color gradient on a palette of rather cold tones such as blue, mint green and purple.

Technical specs of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Not many details are known about the technical specs yet. As already with the first rumors about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, one can assume an Exynos processor with the model number 9810. The alternative would be an SoC from Qualcomm. Possible would be a Snapdragon 855 from this year. It is unlikely that Qualcomm's new processors, the Snapdragon 865 or the Snapdragon 765, will be installed here. The rumors are that it will come with 6GB of RAM. According to a benchmark entry, the internal storage should be 128GB in size.

If we assume this is a slimmed-down Galaxy Note 10, the display should be large, but not QHD. The S-Pen requires a Bluetooth connection. However, which version is not known. Other information is not yet known. Thus the technical specs are still a mystery and should be enjoyed with caution.

Price and availability of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Nothing concrete is known about the price and availability. But everything speaks for an early 2020 presentation and a price in the lower flagship range. There are no concrete details yet, but we will stay tuned for you and keep you up to date in this article as soon as there is news about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.