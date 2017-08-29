The best cases and accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Here are all the best accessories for Samsung Galaxy Note 8. All the accessories you need to stay productive , have fun and protect your phone can be found here. Plus, they're from Samsung, so you know they're good quality. When available in your region, links to the best deals on Amazon will appear for each item.

Stay practical and productive

DeX Station

If you've bought a Note 8, staying productive on the go is probably a priority for you. With the DeX docking station, your Note 8 can turn into a PC. Once you plug it into the dock, an HDMI connected monitor will spring to life and your mouse and keyboard can be used as peripherals. Multitasking is made possible thanks to a classic desktop interface and apps appearing in windows. The docking station also works with the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The DeX station in action. / © AndroidPIT

Fast Charge Wireless Charger

Wireless charging makes life more simple, so forget the mess of wires by your bedside table. All you have to do to charge your Note 8 is set it down on a wireless charger. The fast charge compatible one from Samsung is covered in stylish leather, so you can't go wrong with it.

The stylish charger from Samsung is fast charge compatible. / © Samsung

S-Pen

The S-Pen is the defining accessory of the Note 8. Of course, one comes with the device. But, what happens if you lose it? Or if you want to keep an extra one around the office? You can order a replacement from Samsung in any of the colors the Note 8 comes in.

Replacement S-Pen

Accessories for fun

Gear VR with Controller (Galaxy Note8 Edition)

A new Gear VR is available for the Note 8, and this time it's larger to accommodate the bigger Note 8. Otherwise, this is the same Gear VR headset we've come to know and love, with great content and image quality. Thankfully, it's backwards compatible, so your friends with an S8, S7, S6 or Note 5 can borrow it.

The same Gear VR as before - but bigger. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung Gear VR w/Controller (Note8 Edition)

Gear 360

Take 360 photos and videos with the Gear 360. The latest Gear 360 offers 4K videos, livestreaming and USB Type-C charging. Plus, the lenses are closer together so stitching is much improved.

The updated Gear 360. / © AndroidPIT

Keep your Note 8 covered in style

The Note 8 is a beautiful device, and you probably don't want to cover it up. But, if you want it to stay intact, you should probably get a case. These cases from Samsung bring style and an extra bit of durability to your new Note.

Galaxy Note 8 Protective Cover

This 0.95 mm thin protective cover adds high-gloss shine, and it lets the color of the device shine through.

Galaxy Note 8 Protective Cover / © Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note8 Clear Protective Cover

Galaxy Note 8 S-View Flip Cover

The S-View cover shows the time, date, alerts and calls simply. It can also prop your phone up for easy viewing of videos.

Prop up your phone with the S-View cover. / © Samsung

Note 8 S-View flip cover

Galaxy Note 8 LED Wallet Cover

The LED Wallet cover has a card pocket on the inside, and it displays the time, caller ID and notifications on the outside.

Keep your cards handy with the LED Wallet cover. / © Samsung

Note 8 LED Wallet cover

Galaxy Note 8 Alcantara Cover

For a luxurious feel, get the Alcantara cover. It feels like suede, inside and out, and it's stain-resistant and scratchproof.

The luxury Alcantara cover. / © Samsung

Note 8 Alcantara cover

What accessories are you going to get? Share with us in the comments.