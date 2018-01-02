Samsung addresses Galaxy Note 8 battery problem

A Galaxy Note with battery problems, eh? Words to strike terror into the hearts of the proud owners, who will remember well the debacle of the exploding Galaxy Note 7. Now the Galaxy Note 8 also makes headlines with a battery problem of its own. The smartphone doesn't explode, but the battery refuses to charge and makes the phone useless. Replacement seems to be the only way out for those affected. Samsung has issued a statement to reassure affected users.
Owners of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have been complaining about a serious battery problem. If the battery loses its last bit of capacity and drops to 0 percent charge level, it apparently won't charge anymore. Neither by wireless Qi charging nor with the help of the cable can energy be brought back into the battery. The smartphone becomes an expensive brick. There's no way to fix this battery problem on the user end: if your Galaxy Note 8 suffers from it, the only way out is for the manufacturer to replace the smartphone or battery.
Samsung is already aware of the issue, and has issued the following statement:.
Of course, Samsung is taking all reports of this kind seriously, we only received a very small number of customer inquiries that could be linked to charge management, and unfortunately we can only comment on the matter further if we have more detailed information about the affected devices
Affected users are advised to contact Samsung's customer support on 1-800-726-7864. Given the nature of the issue, it can only be fixed with the intervention of the manufacturer.
There are numerous reports on this topic in the official Samsung support forum, all from users in the US. Even in a video, a Galaxy Note 8 is shown that refuses to load or launch. However, it is difficult to check under which circumstances the video was created.
What to do if the Galaxy Note 8 doesn't charge anymore
If this is a bug in Samsung's charge control system, it may be possible to fix the problem with a software update. However, an update can only be applied when the smartphone is running. So if you are already stuck in the charging trap with a completely empty battery, you will have no choice but to replace the Samsung smartphone or at least the battery.
It is not yet known whether only the US version of the Galaxy Note 8 is affected by the error and how many devices show this behavior at all. It is also not yet certain whether this is a general problem for the Galaxy Note 8. Nevertheless, Samsung is in a hurry, because new problems with the battery of the Galaxy Note are the last thing the company needs after they became infamous for inventing the exploding phone.
The Galaxy Note 8 should not be left to drain completely
In the meantime, the owners of a Galaxy Note 8 should play it safe and make sure that the battery charge does not drop to 0 percent. As long as the phone is turned on, the error will not occur. Generally speaking, a smartphone battery should not be completely discharged on a regular basis, as this damages endurance over the long term. Read our tips on how to get the most out of your smartphone's battery in our tips on how to save battery life.
Do you have a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and have you also fallen into this trap with the battery? Then feel free to write us your story in the comments! But please: Don't test this by deliberately draining your phone!
