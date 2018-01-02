Samsung addresses Galaxy Note 8 battery problem

A Galaxy Note with battery problems, eh? Words to strike terror into the hearts of the proud owners, who will remember well the debacle of the exploding Galaxy Note 7. Now the Galaxy Note 8 also makes headlines with a battery problem of its own. The smartphone doesn't explode, but the battery refuses to charge and makes the phone useless. Replacement seems to be the only way out for those affected. Samsung has issued a statement to reassure affected users.

Owners of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have been complaining about a serious battery problem. If the battery loses its last bit of capacity and drops to 0 percent charge level, it apparently won't charge anymore. Neither by wireless Qi charging nor with the help of the cable can energy be brought back into the battery. The smartphone becomes an expensive brick. There's no way to fix this battery problem on the user end: if your Galaxy Note 8 suffers from it, the only way out is for the manufacturer to replace the smartphone or battery.

Samsung is already aware of the issue, and has issued the following statement:.

Of course, Samsung is taking all reports of this kind seriously, we only received a very small number of customer inquiries that could be linked to charge management, and unfortunately we can only comment on the matter further if we have more detailed information about the affected devices

Affected users are advised to contact Samsung's customer support on 1-800-726-7864. Given the nature of the issue, it can only be fixed with the intervention of the manufacturer.

There are numerous reports on this topic in the official Samsung support forum, all from users in the US. Even in a video, a Galaxy Note 8 is shown that refuses to load or launch. However, it is difficult to check under which circumstances the video was created.

What to do if the Galaxy Note 8 doesn't charge anymore

If this is a bug in Samsung's charge control system, it may be possible to fix the problem with a software update. However, an update can only be applied when the smartphone is running. So if you are already stuck in the charging trap with a completely empty battery, you will have no choice but to replace the Samsung smartphone or at least the battery.