Galaxy Note 8 could come with a 4K display and Bixby artifical intelligence

After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung is now getting its ducks in a row to try and repair the damage it caused to its strong fan following and consumer trust. Recently, the company launched two new smartphones, the Galaxy A3 and A5 (2017) , little brothers to the Galaxy S7 , and there are also rumors about a Galaxy S8 to be shown at the MWC 2017. Now, more news about the Galaxy Note 8 have surfaced. Is Samsung still holding on to the Note series for dear life?

Galaxy Note 8 release date

Business Korea released the news from "a Samsung Electronic's partner company" saying that "the company will release the Note series this year again." Previously, the Note devices were unveiled in August, so we might see the Galaxy Note 8 make an appearance in August, 2017. This would allow Samsung quite a lot of time to ensure that their new model does not come with the same faults as the Galaxy Note 7, for which Samsung will release a statement on the causes for the faulty devices this month.

A tweet from Evan Blass previously shed some light on what Samsung may be planning for its products in 2017.

Samsung Galaxy S8 models are indeed skipping SM-G94* model numbers, will ship as SM-G950 & SM-G955. Know what else is in the works? SM-N950. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) 9. November 2016

In his tweet, Blass also referred to a smartphone that may be in the works with the model number SM-N950. Because the Note series has so far used the name scheme N9xx this is the first tangible indication we have seen that Samsung will be sticking with the Note series, and it is anticipated it will release a Galaxy Note 8 in 2017.

Another noteworthy thing about this tweet was not the fact that the two model numbers will be M-G950 and SM-G955, which refer to the Galaxy S8 and a larger Galaxy S8 Plus, but rather that the model number SM-G94x will be skipped. These would be the numbers that would normally follow on, as the current S7 generation uses model numbers SM-G930 and SM-G935. In making this decision, is Samsung trying to demonstrate that the problems which contributed to the downfall of the Galaxy Note 7 will not affect its 2017 models? This is unlikely, as only a few customers will really be concerned with the model numbers. It is conceivable that Samsung may have been working internally on the S8 generation for a quite some time, but was ultimately forced to go back to the drawing board due to the problems with the Note 7.

Galaxy Note 8 display

The sources also mentioned that the Galaxy S8 would boast a 2K display, while the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone will come with 4K resolution display "to realize improved virtual reality (VR) functions." It would be safe to assume that it would connect to the current or even upcoming Gear VR headset.

Galaxy Note 8 software

Other new rumors relate to the software innovations that the Galaxy Note 8 will be bringing. As mentioned above, the Note 8 might adopt an ultra-definition VR feature and have improved stylus functionality. Bixby, Samsung's rumored artificial intelligence feature that is also presumed to be on the Galaxy S8, could also be making its way to the Note 8.

Do you think that Samsung will continue the Note series? Or should Samsung replace the Note series with, for example, a foldable phablet? Join the discussion on Samsung’s future plans!