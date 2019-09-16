Samsung to merge Galaxy S and Note series to create the 'Galaxy One'

Leaker Evan Blass has heard a rumor that Samsung wants to merge its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series into a new line. It could be called the Samsung Galaxy One. But would that really be a good idea? And what happens to the Galaxy Fold?

Indeed, Samsung currently has a problem with the demarcation of its various smartphone families. The Galaxy S10 and the Note 10 hardly differ, except for the S-Pen. With the Galaxy A90 5G, the Galaxy A series has moved extremely close to the S class, not only in terms of hardware, but also in terms of price - the A90 costs a proud €749 in Europe. Is that really still middle range? Couldn't you then put everything into one series and further reduce the number of models?

A few years ago, Samsung had the problem of having far too many models in its range that hardly differed from each other. Back then, the South Korean company had gradually streamlined the model series and reduced the number of Galaxy smartphones. The last victim of this long process was the Galaxy-J series at the entry-level, which was crushed. It would show consistency, then, if Samsung blends the S and Note phones into a Galaxy One.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the Note 10 are very similar

Consistency is not Samsung's thing

Well, with the consequences, it's one of those things. Galaxy M has now taken the place of Galaxy J, although only with the Galaxy M20 in Europe so far, but at least. There's also the Galaxy Fold, which stands like a lonely unicorn on the prairie, but is only intended to mark the beginning of a new product family, the foldables. Combining two series to start two new ones at the same time does not necessarily seem sensible.

The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note have similar, but not completely congruent target groups. Galaxy Note fans would hardly forgive Samsung if the S-Pen was removed, and Galaxy S buyers certainly don't want the pen added in. The two top series also have advantages in terms of sales and marketing, because Samsung can set different points of interest at two points in the year and advertise different aspects of the smartphones to capture customers.

The strongest brand is called Galaxy

Nevertheless, it should be remembered that Samsung's strongest smartphone brand is neither "S" nor "Note", but simply "Galaxy". Innumerable people go out and buy "the new Samsung Galaxy", without worrying about which product family the thing belongs to. It's called Galaxy, it comes from Samsung and costs a certain amount, so it'll be fine. Samsung fans might perhaps complain about the merger of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note to form Galaxy One, but the broad mass of customers wouldn't care.

It will be exciting, however Samsung decides to play this, because so far all the reports are based only on the tweet of Evan Blass. Samsung hasn't said anything about it yet, and that probably won't change until spring 2020, when the Galaxy S11 appears - or the Galaxy One One, as it may be called.