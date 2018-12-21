Samsung Galaxy S10 will get a Bright Night mode

Not one, two or three, but four variants of the Galaxy S10 are supposed to be presented by Samsung in 2019. But before the time comes, there will be another wave of new information about the smartphones. Among other things, a new camera mode.

Have you ever heard of OSIRIS? Choose “Yes, I have!” or “Never heard of it.”. VS 10891 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

49614 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

Meanwhile, it seems almost certain that Samsung will launch more than two versions of the Galaxy S10 next year. This is now shown again by benchmark entries in which the model numbers SM-G970, SM-G973 and SM-G975 are listed. These will probably be the Galaxy S10 Lite, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. Another model (SM-G977) is said to be the 5G version of the S10.

The latter, aka. Galaxy S10 "Beyond X" will also get more features, which the other two models lack. First and foremost, a TOF sensor on the back that can measure the distance between the smartphone and objects in front of the lens.

The assumed size differences between Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ / © Phone Arena

The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are supposed to have the same design with the so-called "Infinity O" display, whereby the Plus model comes with a dual front camera. Samsung is said to have copied a little from Apple's Lite model, because this is assumed to come with an LCD instead of an AMOLED display.

Samsung will soon have a night mode as well

The XDA Developers have found further new information in the beta of Samsung One UI based on Android 9 Pie. Here a new camera mode called "Bright Night" appears. This suggests that Samsung finally has a dedicated night mode in the works, as Google, Huawei or Xiaomi already offer. The feature is described with the words: "Take multiple shots and combine them to get brighter, clearer images in low light without using the flash".

Samsung's Bright Night Mode already appears in beta software / © XDA Developers

As the website SamsungMobile.News claims to have learned from one source, the production of the Galaxy S10 has already started and began earlier than usual. The reason: the production of the Smartphone is more difficult due to the new hardware than with past models.

Some things are already known about the Galaxy S10 and there doesn't seem to be any surprises in the design either. What do you say? Can Samsung score with this next year?