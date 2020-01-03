The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is official, and it's a strange offshoot

Samsung has unveiled a new offshoot of the Galaxy S10 , which will hit European stores in the first quarter of 2020. In this article, you can find out which features will come baked in and how much the Galaxy S10 Lite will cost.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, internally called SM-G770F, was for a long time only a ghost in the rumor mill. Shortly before the CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the South Korean manufacturer presented the fourth phone of the S10 series.

The technical specs of the Galaxy S10 Lite

For a Lite model, the Galaxy S10 Lite is equipped with some excellent components. First and foremost under the hood is the high-end processor Snapdragon 855 from Qualcomm. In addition, there is 8GB of RAM and an internal storage of 128GB that can be expanded via microSD cards.

Just like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is being presented in parallel, the Galaxy S10 Lite also has a display with a 6.7-inch diagonal and a punched display housing a selfie camera located centrally near the upper edge. The display itself has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, which comes in at FHD+. Samsung relies on SuperAMOLED display technology.

This is how the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite looks from the front. / © AndroidPIT

In terms of cameras, there are differences to the S10 sister models, but also to the Note 10 Lite. Although the S10 Lite also has a triple camera, the layout is different. For the main camera, Samsung relies on a 48-megapixel sensor with F2.0 and an optical image stabilizer. In addition, there is also an ultra-wide-angle camera with 12 megapixels and F2.2 aperture, as well as the notoriously useless macro camera with 5 megapixels and F2.6. In the case of the selfie camera in the Infinity-O display, the Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite are identically equipped: Both use a 32-megapixel image sensor with F2.2 aperture.

The further equipment consists of a 4,500 mAh battery with quick charging technology, a USB-C port, Android 10 software and Samsung's OneUI 2.0 customization.

Here you can see the Galaxy S10 Lite in one of the three available colors. / © AndroidPIT

Price and availability

As with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung is only specifying the first quarter of 2020 for the launch. On the other hand, it is a little more specific about the price: The RRP for the S10 Lite is €649 in Europe. However, the Samsung smartphone won't have an easy time competing with its sister models, which are now available for less than €500 (S10e), less than €600 (S10) or less than €700 (S10 Plus), depending on the model.