Price and date confirmed: Galaxy S10 not coming to MWC 2019
A Mobile World Congress without an unpacked event from Samsung is not unheard of, but it is unusual. Now it could happen again in 2019. According to current reports, Samsung will not present its anniversary smartphone, the Galaxy S10, at the fair in the Catalan metropolis of Barcelona.
According to British media, the Korean smartphone market leader will not choose the stage in Barcelona to introduce the Galaxy S10. Instead, it will be a separate event, even before the MWC. If the information is correct, the unpacked event will take place on February 20th, from that day on Samsung will also accept pre-orders for the Galaxy S10. The official market launch will be on 8 March 2019, when the Galaxy S10 will be available for all to buy. MWC 2019 will take place from 25 to 28 February.
The Galaxy S10 won't be a bargain
And the price? According to the report, this too is already certain, at least in British pounds. The Galaxy S10 will appear in several models, and the fun starts at 669 pounds (around 890 dollars). The variants look like this:
- Galaxy S10 with 128 GB and flat display (5.8 inch): 669 pounds (890 dollars)
- Galaxy S10 with 128 GB and Edge Display (6.1 inch): 799 pounds (1,011 dollars)
- Galaxy S10 with 512 GB and edge display (6.1 inch): 999 pounds (1,264 dollars)
- Galaxy S10 Plus with 128 GB and Edge Display (6.4 inch): 899 pounds (955 dollars)
- Galaxy S10 Plus with 512 GB and Edge Display (6.4 inch): 1,099 pounds (1,390 dollars)
- Galaxy S10 Plus with 1 TB and Edge Display (6.4 inch): 1,399 Pounds (1,770 dollars)
The dollar prices may not be that easy to convert, but they give a good indication of how the different display and memory variants might look like. There is just as little information about the special model of the Galaxy S10 with 5G support as there is about the Galaxy X.
