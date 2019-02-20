All eyes were on the expensive flagships and the folding smartphone at Samsung Unpacked. But in the shadow of all this luxury equipment, the Samsung Galaxy S10e turns out to be the secret hero of the evening. The cheapest Galaxy S10 is a real hit!

The Galaxy S10e looks almost the same as the S10 In fact, the yellow version of the Galaxy S10e is the most eye-catching, but the other colors are also impressive. The back of the smartphone, which is pleasantly compact in comparison with the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus and even more so with the S10 5G, is made of glass and fit nicely into the frame. It's not quite as fine as the more expensive models. But that doesn't matter, because it makes the Galaxy S10e look quite robust and durable. Like its big brothers, it is also IP68 certified and thus protected against dust and water. The Galaxy S10e is the smallest of Samsung's three new smartphones. / © AndroidPIT If you hold the three smartphones next to each other, you will notice that the Galaxy S10e has a bit more edge around the display. We've already seen this phenomenon with the Apple iPhone XR. Unlike the Apple smartphones, Samsung's smallest model doesn't have a worse display panel, the Galaxy S10e has the same Super AMOLED technology as the other new models - but in a smaller size and without a QHD+ resolution. However, two important differences to the Galaxy S10 can be seen. The Galaxy S10e doesn't carry the fingerprint sensor in the display, but instead, it is integrated into the power button on the side. And on the back, there is only a dual camera and no triple camera. The Galaxy S10e has to make do with two cameras on the back. / © AndroidPIT

Flat, small and beautiful to look at Speaking of the display: it is 5.8 inches in size, has a Full HD+ resolution and has a small hole at the top right through which the front camera can see out. Samsung calls this the Infinity-O display. While the display edges of the S10, S10 Plus and S10 5G are curved, the Galaxy S10e doesn't have an edge display, but a traditionally flat screen. A lot of people don't like the curved edges, say that they don't bring any added value, and even distort the display from time to time. The S10e looks excellent just the way it is. This Galaxy display has all the well-known AMOLED qualities, i.e. great colors, sharp contrasts and deep blacks. Samsung has proven over the years that it can build great displays. One curious detail here is, despite the flat display you can use the Edge gestures on the Galaxy S10e. A flat display with Edge software on the Galaxy S10e. / © AndroidPIT

Small in size, but big in performance With the One UI and the new Exynos 9820, which also powers the more expensive S10 models, the Galaxy S10e is at the height of performance. Apps start without delay and menus, applications and websites switch back and forth under your fingers with ease. The Galaxy S10e doesn't have to be afraid of games, either. Smaller, in this case, doesn't mean less powerful, and that 's a good thing! The Snapdragon 855 variant won't differ much on this point. Samsung offers the base Galaxy S10e with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, but you can double the storage with the more expensive configuration. The memory is expandable via microSD. The Galaxy S10e doesn't slow down, even with many apps open. / © AndroidPIT

Two cameras are enough for the Galaxy S10e The larger S10 smartphones have three or even four cameras on the back, but the Galaxy S10e has just two. The telephoto lens is the one omitted. The normal focal length and the ultra wide-angle lens must be sufficient. Given the fact that the telephoto lens only has a double zoom anyway, this is easy to get over. The cameras in the Galaxy S10e are as follows: 16 megapixel Ultra Wide Angle, f/2.2

12 megapixel normal focal length, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.5-2.4 The Galaxy S10e has to do without telephoto-zoom. / © AndroidPIT The single-selfie cam in the Galaxy S10, which shoots photos with 10 megapixels, sits on the front. We will take a closer look at the AI helper, which is supposed to provide live filters, beautiful bokeh effects, automatic scene recognition, better image composition and more, as well as the image quality, in our complete camera test of the Galaxy S10e later.

The Achilles' heel of the Galaxy S10e The battery could be the only downside of the Galaxy S10e , our full review will tell us more when we've had more time with the device. At 3,100 mAh, it doesn't look very big and, given the fact that the Galaxy S10e has just as much power as its bigger brothers, this could lead to reduced battery life despite the smaller display. But let's wait and see, this is all speculation at this stage. The affordable Galaxy smartphone is flexible when it comes to charging, however. It can be charged via either USB-C with up to 18 watts or wirelessly via Qi. Thanks to Wireless Power Share, the Galaxy S10e can also power other devices wirelessly, something we've already seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. To charge a whole smartphone this may not be suitable, but for headphones or the Galaxy Watch Active, it is a good option to have. It's a beautiful detail, in any case. With Wireless Power Share, one smartphone charges the other wirelessly. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung Galaxy S10e technical specifications Dimensions: 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9 mm Weight: 150 g Battery size: 3100 mAh Screen size: 5.8 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 2280 x 1080 pixels (438 ppi) Front camera: 10 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 9 - Pie RAM: 6 GB

8 GB Internal storage: 128 GB

256 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.8 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0