Samsung prepping three 5G Galaxy S11s and a new foldable smartphone

Under the code name Picasso, the Galaxy S11 begins to show up online revealing some interesting details. The latest rumor on the future South Korean flagship concerns the presence of three models but, also in the mix, there is also another foldable device.

5G connectivity for all?

MySmartPrice reveals some new information about the Galaxy S11. First of all, we can expect to get an S-series launch that will be composed of several models. Three of these, identified as SM-G981, SM-G986 and SM-G988, will all be devices with 5G connectivity.

It's a choice that makes sense considering that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will be released in 2020 and that, meanwhile, internationally we are trying to provide the supporting infrastructure. Of course, today, depending on the market taken into account, the presence of 5G connectivity may seem almost superfluous but the Galaxy S11 will probably arrive in the first quarter of next year and considering that, being a flagship will charge, will have to ensure longevity also in terms of supported technologies for the future. Unfortunately, beyond the 5G support, we do not know what else will differentiate these three variants at the moment.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G costs a lot of money / © AndroidPIT

Plus a second-generation foldable phone....

Another device has also been identified, the SM-F700F. According to the source it could be a folding phone (SM-F900F identified the Samsung Galaxy Fold) but more mid-range than the first Fold or characterized by a different design.

This could be a smartphone with a smaller folding display than the Galaxy Fold. But we must proceed with caution here because, apart from the model number, nothing else has so far been leaked. From the reference acronym, however, it does not seem to be a folding variant of the Galaxy S11.

Is this a new strategy for 2020?

No. There has been no statement from the brand yet about the 2020 strategy. Personally, however, I start to struggle to keep up with the different Samsung series which are becoming increasingly similar to each other, especially when each line had two or three variants.

Putting myself in the shoes of a user, I wouldn't mind if Samsung decided to set up a unique and important annual appointment during which it can unveil its new lineup. A lineup where the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note become one.

I can already imagine a hypothetical Galaxy S11 consisting of several variants: one a little more compact as the Galaxy S10e was, one with an S-Pen and a larger display, and maybe a folding device. Or we take the folding version out of the mix, and leave the Fold line as a space for experimentation with a dedicated event. This is at least what I would expect from Samsung and also from Huawei thinking about the P and Mate line.

How about you? Do you still see the sense of keeping the Galaxy S line separate from the Galaxy Note line?