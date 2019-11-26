The Samsung Galaxy S11e will introduce some cool new features
New rumors are being posted on the web about the future Samsung Galaxy S11e, which should be the cheapest version of the S11 series. The new images show some new features compared to the previous generation. We can now show you some renderings and in a 360° video made by Pricebaba.
Renewed cameras and display
Let's get straight to the point: the three new features concern the cameras and the display design. The rear camera has been placed inside a rectangular area in the upper left corner that seems to protrude from the body of the device. The three cameras and the LED flash should be integrated into it.
On the front, the Samsung Galaxy S11e shows a dedicated selfie camera integrated into the display, in a small hole in the center. Its positioning compared to the Samsung Galaxy S10e has changed: from the right corner, to the center. The South Korean manufacturer has already implemented this design choice on the Galaxy Note 10 and let's face it, it's not a design revolution.
The third innovation concerns the edges of the display. As other rumors have already suggested, the edge of the display is curved and this design choice should accompany the entire Galaxy S11 family. Some users will probably not like this decision as it is difficult to find top of the range flat-panel displays on the market.
Less compact dimensions
Those hoping for a compact top model at an affordable price might be disappointed by the Galaxy S11e. According to leaked rumors so far, it seems that the diagonal will reach 6.4 inches (compared to 5.8 of the previous generation).
The smartphone will then grow in length by almost an inch but, since the width will probably remain the same, it will be the display format that changes. We can expect the Galaxy S11e to come with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Exynos 999 SoC
As for the technical specifications, it seems that the "little guy" from Samsung will integrate the Exynos 999 chipset supported by 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. The latter should be expandable thanks to the support of a microSD card. The battery may go up to 4,000 mAh to keep up with the larger display.
As always, we invite you to take this information with a pinch of salt because it is all unofficial. What do you expect from the Galaxy S11e? What would you like to see with this new model?
If the 11e has the 120hz display I may consider. I don't mind the proposed curved display but many people do!