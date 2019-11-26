The Samsung Galaxy S11e will introduce some cool new features

New rumors are being posted on the web about the future Samsung Galaxy S11e, which should be the cheapest version of the S11 series. The new images show some new features compared to the previous generation. We can now show you some renderings and in a 360° video made by Pricebaba.

Renewed cameras and display

Let's get straight to the point: the three new features concern the cameras and the display design. The rear camera has been placed inside a rectangular area in the upper left corner that seems to protrude from the body of the device. The three cameras and the LED flash should be integrated into it.

Will this be the final design of the future Samsung Galaxy S11e? / © Onleaks

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy S11e shows a dedicated selfie camera integrated into the display, in a small hole in the center. Its positioning compared to the Samsung Galaxy S10e has changed: from the right corner, to the center. The South Korean manufacturer has already implemented this design choice on the Galaxy Note 10 and let's face it, it's not a design revolution.

The third innovation concerns the edges of the display. As other rumors have already suggested, the edge of the display is curved and this design choice should accompany the entire Galaxy S11 family. Some users will probably not like this decision as it is difficult to find top of the range flat-panel displays on the market.