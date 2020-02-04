Samsung Galaxy S20 could plummet in price quickly, say experts

The German price comparison portal, Idealo, has issued a price forecast for the upcoming Galaxy S20 series. The analysts refer to the price development of the previous Galaxy series. If the forecasts are correct, patience will pay off this year.

On the basis of the price development of the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy S10, Idealo has forecast the price drops of the Galaxy S20 series phones in a new report. However, the introductory prices are only based on speculation. Thus, Idealo expects that the Samsung Galaxy S20 (4G version) will cost €899 in Europe at launch. The Galaxy S20+ (4G version) will start at €1,099 and the new premium model with the supposed name Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (5G) could be on the market from €1,349.

Those are some hefty prices, which we will probably have to get used to slowly in the high-end sector. But unlike Apple products, for example, the introductory prices of Android smartphones can drop drastically to the advantage of consumers shortly after launch.

Five months is the optimal time to wait to buy a Samsung Galaxy S20

Idealo figured it out: After three months, the Galaxy S8, S9 and S10 were on average 26 percent below the launch price. The S8+, S9+ and S10+ were "just" 19 percent cheaper. Depending on how expensive the devices are ultimately at the start, this will amount to around €200 to €250 for the new S20 series, claims Idealo in its price forecast. If the price drop rate is adapted to the new S20 series, and if the speculated prices are correct, then the Galaxy S20 could be available for 30 percent cheaper (a saving of €275) than at the start of sales after just four months. The two flagships, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, could also be 30 percent cheaper after five months - consumers could save €320 and €400 respectively compared to the launch price. Idealo calculates its price forecasts based on the average progression of its predecessors in black with the smallest memory size.

The title translated into English reads: Galaxy S20 Series: Higher Launch Price - Faster Price drop.

The predicted price drop of the Galaxy S20 series. / © Idealo

So if you're thinking of treating yourself to one of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones, you should wait at least three months. All devices could then be 20 percent cheaper than when they went on sale. Those who can be even more patient and wait five months could save 30 percent. The forecast graphs show that the price development for earlier Galaxy smartphones has remained stable after five months - the next drop in prices is not expected until the introduction of the subsequent Galaxy series.

Speaking of which, the best time to buy a Samsung Galaxy S10 is probably at the end of February, when the Galaxy S20 series is released on the market. The price drop prediction from Idealo is currently showing a downward trend, which will probably pick up speed once the new devices are out. The Samsung Galaxy S10e is a bit more stable in price than the S10 and S10+ though.

