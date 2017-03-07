Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Android update: latest news
Update: Nougat update delayed
After a rather long wait, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge finally received the Android Marshmallow update in March 2016. With both the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge receiving the Android Nougat update recently, hopes are high that Samsung's 2015 flagship will follow suit. A recent tweet by Samsung UK seems to dash our hopes of receiving the Android 7.0 update anytime soon though.
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Android Nougat update
If you were hoping to receive a timely Android Nougat update for your Galaxy S6, your hopes have just been crushed.
@harri_ashley The software update for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge has been delayed while we review its quality. 1/3— Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) February 27, 2017
In a tweet to a user on Twitter, Samsung UK confirmed that the Android Nougat update for both the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge has been delayed for a quality review. While we can only support Samsung in this step to ensure that future Android roll-outs are bug free and work seamlessly with their devices, it is slightly frustrating that users are still waiting for the Nougat update eight months after its general release.
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
|Android 5.1.1
|Android 6.0.1
|Android 7.0
|Verizon
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, delayed
|T-Mobile
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, delayed
|AT&T
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, delayed
|Sprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, delayed
Galaxy S6 Edge Android Marshmallow update
Verizon took to the airwaves on April 1 with news that was definitely not an April Fools joke. The carrier announced that it is beginning to roll out its Marshmallow update. The update will wash over the US in waves, so keep checking your device by going to Settings > About device > Software update.
For full details, visit our Android Marshmallow update overview.
Android 5.1.1: RAW support and lower ISO values
As expected, the international Android 5.1.1 update delivered support for RAW images and lower ISO values. Samsung didn't make the changes public, though, perhaps because they are not available via the stock camera or gallery app. If you want to shoot in RAW format and view images later, you'll need a third-party solution such as Camera FV-5 and Adobe Lightroom.Camera FV-5 Lite
Galaxy S6 Edge Android Lollipop update
Sprint Galaxy S6 Edge Android update
Sprint has rolled out Android 5.1.1 to the Samsung Galaxy S6, bringing it up to build G925PVPU2B0F7. The update arrives at around 563 MB and brings with it some typical bug fixes and improvements.
Ensure your battery is charged to at least 50 percent before downloading the update, and check our Android 5.1 features page to see what else is included with the new software version.
T-Mobile Galaxy S6 Edge Android update
T-Mobile customers started to receive Android 5.1.1 in June 2015. The key feature to be added was Guest Mode, which lets you set up your phone so other people can use it without stumbling upon things you don't want them to. Read more about the improvements included in the T-Mobile update at the link.
Verizon Galaxy S6 Edge Android update
Verizon updated the Galaxy S6 Edge to Android 5.1.1 in August and followed that up with a fix for the Stagefright vulnerability in October and support for Wi-Fi calling in December.
AT&T Galaxy S6 Edge Android update
On September 25, AT&T released an OTA update, upgrading the S6 Edge to Android 5.1.1 Lollipop. The update also included a bundle of new additions, such as Android Pay, and offered up some improvements to audio and performance. The software version is LMY47X.G925AUCU3BO12.
Have you received the Android 5.1.1 update for the Galaxy S6 Edge? Are you looking forward to Marshmallow? Let us know in the comments.
Well, this is classic. Downloaded G928VVRU2BPC2 for my edge+ last night and lost the voice to text feature. The mic button has been replaced with a settings button... WTH?! Called Verizon today and they said they've been inundated with complaints. Tried a workaround, to no avail. Thanks, Google!
i updated Android 6.0 .Does anyone have a problem with the network? I keep losing signal, change to new simcard already but still losing signal especially when i turn on flight mode then turn it off i will losing the network
I updated Android 6.0 now gettting porblem .Does anyone have a problem with the network? I keep losing signal, change to new simcard already but still losing signal especially when i turn on flight mode then turn it off i will losing the network
HOOOOOOO
i have the S5, , im getting the S7 as soon as i can, im still waiting for this stupid update, ill be having a new phone before i get this update. im thinking of rooting the S5, and keeping it as a spare phone. who knows , a rooted S5, might be as good as the S7.
It has been two months since the last update from Verizon for the S6 Edge. When is Marshmallow going to be released?
Why did I just get this notification now? it's 2/09/2016. Hmm....curious.
Im getting a good battery life from my s6 edge + but im expecting to be much better from marshmallow whit doze
I have samsung galaxy s6 edge through AT&T and when I go to options >about device> check for software update it says there are no new updates. I currently have 5.1.1
Me too, and it's now 02/22/2016 and i still haven't got any available updates for my s6 Edge
Same here where is the Beta 6.0 Marshmallow for the s6 Edge + on AT&T
I have a Verizon S6 Edge and under About there is no option to upgrade. When I go to the system update option it tells me there is no upgrade available. Leave it to Verizon for being so slow with upgrades
I have an AT&T Galaxy S6 Edge. About an hour ago, my phone alerted me that it was downloading software for a new update (without prompting.) I let it do that uninterrupted and a while later, a box popped up to restart the device. I hit "restart" and walked away. When I came back to my phone and unlocked the screen, it said the software update was interrupted and was unsuccessful. There was no issues with my WiFi and it was on the charger. I have no clue what happened and if this was the update my phone was trying to receive? When I go to manually do a software update, it just says "no firmware" and won't go any further. I've read a few blogs and haven't found a fix... Anyone?
Definitely happy with mines. much better resources being consumed which means better standby and overall battery life than on 5.0.2 or on my Note 4 or NoteEdge with 5.0.1