Samsung Galaxy S7 Android update: latest news

The Samsung Galaxy S7 launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow upon its release and since received an array of minor updates and security patches. Recently, there was a beta test of Android Nougat on the Galaxy S7, which came to an end late December 2016 , with news that the final build would be coming next. Now, some lucky users are receiving an Android 7.0 update on their Galaxy S7 in what appears to be a soak test.

Galaxy S7 Android Nougat update

The Galaxy S7 is in line to get Android Nougat, which was unveiled at the Google I/O in 2016. A total of five Beta tests of Android Nougat were made available for the Galaxy S7, which came to a close on December 30, 2016. During this time, participants in the Beta program could test the update for errors and provide feedback to Samsung. It was then suggested that the final versions would roll out to devices starting in January.

Now, we have news that some Galaxy S7 are receiving the update to Android 7.0 Nougat (we were previously uncertain whether they would stick with the initial build number or just right to 7.1.1) in what appears to be a soak test by the company ahead of the official rollout. This build has the version number G935FXXU1DPLR and includes features from the January security patch by Samsung.

The amount of users to receive this is small, so don't be surprised if you haven't received it. But if you have, let us know in the comments what you think of the new update.

Samsung was been somewhat sluggish to deliver Marshmallow to its devices, so it is likely that the roll-out will happen quite gradually. We'll let you now when the official version is being rolled out to a larger number of users. To find out what exactly the update brings, you can check out our test of Android Nougat on the Galaxy S7 Edge to learn all about the new features in store.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Android Marshmallow update

The Galaxy S7 came running Google's latest version of Android, 6.0.1, right out of the box. Before Nougat, the Galaxy S7 received a minor update on March 17, starting with T-Mobile customers. The update was one of Android's monthly security patches, which should help keep your device secure.

On T-Mobile, the software version is now UVS2APB8, and Verizon is beginning to issue the same update, under version number VRS2APB4. These will likely change with the arrival of Nougat.

Devices in various regions also saw a minor update on April 11 2016, bringing improvements to touch features on the screen (this is mostly aimed at the S7 Edge) and an additional settings in the camera settings menu that corrects for skewed images. The build number is XXU1APD1 and weighs 157 MB.

A security patch and firmware update for European devices was spotted on a Dutch blog by GSMArena. The update brought the firmware version to XXS1BPJ1.

To check if your device is ready to download the patches, head to Settings > About device > Software update.

Samsung sometimes updates its own TouchWiz UI, so we'll keep updated on that, too. / © AndroidPIT

Have you received the latest update? Let us know if you've discovered any new features or changes by leaving us a comment.