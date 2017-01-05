Samsung Galaxy S7 Android update: latest news

Update: Android Nougat rolls out to some Galaxy S7s in soak test
The Samsung Galaxy S7 launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow upon its release and since received an array of minor updates and security patches. Recently, there was a beta test of Android Nougat on the Galaxy S7, which came to an end late December 2016, with news that the final build would be coming next. Now, some lucky users are receiving an Android 7.0 update on their Galaxy S7 in what appears to be a soak test.
Galaxy S7 Android Nougat update
The Galaxy S7 is in line to get Android Nougat, which was unveiled at the Google I/O in 2016. A total of five Beta tests of Android Nougat were made available for the Galaxy S7, which came to a close on December 30, 2016. During this time, participants in the Beta program could test the update for errors and provide feedback to Samsung. It was then suggested that the final versions would roll out to devices starting in January.
Now, we have news that some Galaxy S7 are receiving the update to Android 7.0 Nougat (we were previously uncertain whether they would stick with the initial build number or just right to 7.1.1) in what appears to be a soak test by the company ahead of the official rollout. This build has the version number G935FXXU1DPLR and includes features from the January security patch by Samsung.
The amount of users to receive this is small, so don't be surprised if you haven't received it. But if you have, let us know in the comments what you think of the new update.
Samsung was been somewhat sluggish to deliver Marshmallow to its devices, so it is likely that the roll-out will happen quite gradually. We'll let you now when the official version is being rolled out to a larger number of users. To find out what exactly the update brings, you can check out our test of Android Nougat on the Galaxy S7 Edge to learn all about the new features in store.
Samsung Galaxy S7 Android Marshmallow update
The Galaxy S7 came running Google's latest version of Android, 6.0.1, right out of the box. Before Nougat, the Galaxy S7 received a minor update on March 17, starting with T-Mobile customers. The update was one of Android's monthly security patches, which should help keep your device secure.
On T-Mobile, the software version is now UVS2APB8, and Verizon is beginning to issue the same update, under version number VRS2APB4. These will likely change with the arrival of Nougat.
Devices in various regions also saw a minor update on April 11 2016, bringing improvements to touch features on the screen (this is mostly aimed at the S7 Edge) and an additional settings in the camera settings menu that corrects for skewed images. The build number is XXU1APD1 and weighs 157 MB.
A security patch and firmware update for European devices was spotted on a Dutch blog by GSMArena. The update brought the firmware version to XXS1BPJ1.
To check if your device is ready to download the patches, head to Settings > About device > Software update.
|
Samsung Galaxy S7
|Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
|Verizon
|Yes
|T-Mobile
|Yes
|AT&T
|Yes
|Sprint
|Yes
Have you received the latest update? Let us know if you've discovered any new features or changes by leaving us a comment.
Via: Sammobile
9 comments
I want grace ux i dont want only nougat...note 7 features are better
24h after the update, and is working smoothly :) no problem so far... also didn't saw any big difference... :D
I see Samsung hasnt got any better at releasing fully tested stable updates then. I have an S5 and since updating to Marshmallow my battery life has dropped like 40%. I used to get 2 days out of my battery, now I am lucky to get through a day. This is my massive issue with Samsung.
Hey,
have you tried resetting the phone? Issues like that after an update can be fixed most of the times simply by resetting the phone.
i have galaxy s7 edge and after the update i had no issues at all regarding the battery ,but there is one problem im facing my phone is getting slow
Apparently the updates have deleted the function on the Galaxy S7 which allows you to make wifi calls, so vodafone has enabled wifi calling but until Android get another update out, none of us who have updated the software to date (including me) can now use this feature. I do hope that this gets sorted SOON! The other thing is that I can no longer cut and paste things like facebook statuses on my phone, so it is rather a backwards step in that regard.
I bought an s7 about 2 days ago and after installing latest marshmallow update seem to be having problems with the ear speaker during calls on full volume the speaker makes vibrating noises on people's voices so annoying and have noticed lagging on sites like ebay app and other websites i had a galaxy s5 before the s7 on android 5 and never had any of these issues so annoying
This update ate my new phone. I had only had it for 3 weeks. It pushed the update to my phone, I made sure it was plugged in to power and let it do its thing. It wouldn't stop power cycling. I tried to unlock it, power cycle. Got it unlocked and tried to access anything, power cycle. Random freezing and power cycles. I called Verizon and they had me do a factory reset. That worked for about 3 hours, then right back to the death spiral. I called again and they had me plug my phone in to the computer and do the whole reconfigure from their servers thing. Two hours later, it started again. I couldn't use my phone for three days. They sent me a brand new replacement. Now this one is informing me about the update. I'm really tempted to delay it indefinitely.
i HATE IT ! my data isnt stable. I CANT use facebook because of a cant find conection msg & my wifi isnt stable either which never used to be an issue -.- NOT only that but also now pandora isnt working it will ONLY play 1 song and buffer -.- my facebook mesanger says weak connection all the time . IM SO PISSED callee verizon went through some steps with tech support and NOTHING -.-i might have to get a replacement but that would mean ima loose everything -.- SMH i hate the new update FIX the issue pls
p.s very upset customer !