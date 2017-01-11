Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Android update: all the latest news

The Galaxy S7 Edge was released with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It's already received two updates, including one rated as critical and a minor update with improvements to the touch screen and camera settings. And now we've learned that the Nougat update is on its way to Europe . Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Android update.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Android Nougat update

The latest news is that we have rumored evidence that the Nougat update will be coming to Europe on January 17. According to the Android Soul, a screenshot from Turkey says that the stable Nougat release for the Galaxy S7 Edge's European variant (SM-G935F) is on its way.

Nougat is coming to European S7 Edge handsets. / © The Android Soul

Samsung started running Nougat on Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices in some regions, including the US and UK, as a beta program in November. A total of five beta tests of Android Nougat were made available for the Galaxy S7, which came to a close on December 30, 2016.

We have news that some Galaxy S7 devices are receiving the update to Android 7.0 Nougat right now, in what appears to be a soak test by Samsung before a bigger public roll out. It is only rolling out to a small number of users at the moment, so don't worry if you haven't gotten an update yet. We will update you when we hear more.

Check back at this article for future news about the Galaxy S7 Edge receiving Android Nougat. We'll keep it updated as new information comes in.

Android Nougat was unveiled at Google I/O, 2016. / © ANDROIDPIT

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Android Marshmallow update

Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge came with the latest version of Android, 6.0.1 Marshmallow. As of right now, there have been no other updates past this version, not even from Nexus devices.

There was a small security update that went to T-Mobile customers. This was a routine monthly security patch that keeps your device safe. This was rolled out on March 17.

The software version for T-Mobile is now UVS2APB8. Verizon is beginning to issue the same update and the version number is set to be VRS2APB4.

In certain regions, some Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones will start to receive a minor update beginning April 11. This update brings some interesting improvements to the touch screen as well as extra settings included on the settings menu that corrects distorted images. It has been dubbed XXU1APD1. We don't know which regions will get the update first but stay tuned and we'll let you know when you will get it.

The Galaxy S7 Edge came with Marshmallow right out of the box. / © ANDROIDPIT

This update was prompted by Galaxy S7 Edge problems with single-handed usage reported by many users. The problem was that many were unintentionally touching the screen on the sides and the device not working when they try to manipulate it with their fingers. This has been addressed with the update

Many Galaxy S7 Edge users were experiencing difficulties with their images. The device should now auto-correct shapes that appear out of focus and should appear in the newest update.

Version XXS1BPJ1 of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge firmware and a security update started hitting unbranded units in some European countries. This was found on a Dutch blog by GSMArena. The security patch could come as early as this month. We'll let you know when the US units will receive the update as soon as we find out.

If you want to know whether you have the most up-to-date version of Android, go your devices Settings, scroll down to System, tap About device, and hit Software update. If you want your S7 Edge to automatically update, make sure the Auto update box is checked.

Lowest price: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Best price

What do you think about the latest Android update for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge? Let us know in the comments.