Samsung Galaxy S8 Active now available for pre-order at AT&T

The Galaxy Active series lives on. A ruggedized Galaxy S8 is on its way, and according to the latest images, it should look a bit more attractive than previous versions. Expect the device to be released soon, as it just got its FCC certification. Here's everything we know about the flat screened, AT&T exclusive Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. Plus, a hands-on video of the S8 Active has leaked. Get the details below.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active release date and price
The S8 Active is available for pre-order at AT&T for just under $850. This phone is an AT&T exclusive, as evidenced by the model number ending in "A" (SM-G892A), which was confirmed by the recently surfaced Geekbench benchmark scores.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active display
The display of the S8 Active is expected to be 5.4 inches, with an odd 2,008 x 1,080 resolution and 16.7:9 aspect ratio according to Geekbench. Benchmark scores don't always report accurate specs, so take that with a grain of salt. This time, the Infinity Display should be flat, but with rounded corners - think LG G6 rather than Galaxy S8 here.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active design
If the images we've seen so far are accurate, this will be the first of the Active line to get rid of the unsightly physical navigation buttons on the front. In any case, don't expect the slick beauty of the original S8. The point of these devices is to be rugged, so expect looks to match, as well as the MIL-STD-810G durability standard against salt, dust, humidity, rain, vibration, solar radiation, acceleration and heat and IP-68 certification to protect against around 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.
Images and a hands-on video just leaked on Reddit have given us the best look at the Galaxy S8 Active so far. The size of the display and body appear to be largely the same as the S8, only it's 1.5 times as thick to accommodate the 4,000 mAh battery. The side bumpers are made of metal and the rest of the body appears to be polycarbonate. According to the leak, there will not be an underwater camera mode. The Bixby button will be replacing the Active button this time around.
The first image leak of the Galaxy S8 Active came from the Wireless Power Consortium and shows the front of the device. Again, no curved display here, but the rounded corners of the S8 are here to stay. The bezels appear to be a bit wider, but the phone's front is still mostly screen.
As you can see in the image above, the S8 Active is getting big bumpers around the sides to absorb shock when you drop it. Hopefully these bumpers won't make it look and feel too bulky, but instead, more like a built-in phone case. The bumpers are visible on the back of the device, as shown in this image from the FCC.
Past Galaxy Active phones have had similarly large bumpers on the sides, and have also come in more creative color schemes than their normal counterparts. It's possible that the Galaxy S8 Active may even have a camouflage color version.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active technical specs
Performance: In addition to the same Snapdragon 835 processor as the US-version of the Galaxy S8, the S8 Active is expected to be packing 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage to provide the same level of performance.
Camera: We're expecting the Galaxy S8 Active to sport the same cameras as the S8. To jog your memory, that's a 12 MP rear camera, and an 8 MP front camera.
Battery: Active variants of previous devices have had larger batteries, and since aesthetics aren't as much of a focus for these variants, it's a sure bet to have a bigger battery than the S8, and maybe even the S8+.
Software: According to the device's Geekbench scores, the S8 Active is running Android 7.0 Nougat.
Rumored Galaxy S8 Active technical specs
|Technical Specs
|Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
|Display
|5.4-inch screen
|Processor
|Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU
|Camera
|12 MP rear, 8 MP front
|Battery
|unknown
|RAM
|4 GB
|Internal storage
|64 GB
|Special features
|USB Type-C, IP-68 certification
|Software
|Android 7.0
What do you think of the S8 Active so far? What do you hope it looks like?
WHY is it that USA gets this ACTIVE phone exclusively ? There are far far more people in Europe who may want the Active--I for one don't like the infinity screen, would rather have the flat screen.
About time Android Pit had a British and European section of this site- not that interesting reading about Usa stuff all the time.
I agree, it would be great if the S8 Active were available in other countries.
We actually do have European sites which you're welcome to explore. See:
Androidpit.de
Androidpit.fr
Androidpit.it
Androidpit.es
Androidpit. uk would be good. Just tried the German site- gets translated to English instantly.
Thanks Brittany
I just wish Samsung would make a removable battery variant. The active is defiantly an improvement over the standard, I hate curved displays. I also agree with other it should be open to all carriers not just AT&T which dislike.
Are active phones good or bad in performance? I have meant in comparison with the regular one!
Do you remember when the rugged ones were hard to find? Hahaha… now that i have seen the agm models online i think its more affordable to have a ruggerized one and i m happy for that :O have you seen the battery on the x1 18k gold edition !? :) personally i just are too much about the ppr
Great model! But a a little overpriced this days ; even for a rugged! I have seen some AGM models around with a better PPR: now the x1 18k gold edition have been released! … i have such fond memories of this phone, tho … it started my passion for rugged phones :)
Taking this with a grain of salt indeed. I find it hard to believe they would lower the screen resolution. I'm using the S6 Active still and if they actually lower the resolution on the s8 active, I'll be extremely disappointed. Also wondering how the battery capacity will compare to the S7 Active. If they can make it a little bigger, they might get me to upgrade. Especially if they realize that the micro-sd slot on the s7 active was a GOOD idea and keep it on this model.
I'm still using a S4 Active, worked great up until 2 months ago... Don't think I'll ever get a phone that's not an Active. Phone is on its 9th plus life, not sure how much longer it will last. Trying to hold on and not get one until the S8 comes out...
I actually like the physical buttons on my s6 active, was one of the reasons i got it, when a screen cracks modt likely it starts at one of the corners, i don't like screen buttons that can potentially be rendered useless or have broken shards for ur fingers to go over. Where as with physical ones i can still do some basic functionality with a broken screen. But i like the active line, people get paper thin phones then get an otter box or pelican case, when you can just get a slightly thicker phone and a slim case and actually be smaller in comparison
I also really enjoy the physical buttons. I never thought they were "unsightly" either. To each their own I guess.
No external micro SD? No thanks.
The rugged phones: falls, waterproof, dust, etc, are becoming increasingly frequent devices: and the agm are the best ones fir the PPR ( at least to me) ,,, and the quality in specs too is becaming something really to count on .. No more "dumbphones" apparently. Btw: have you seen the x1 18k gold edition?
best looking Samsung Active so far..
and it shows that Samsung can do durable and practical..
if they want to.
shame it's carrier exclusive,
i wonder how many devices they have to sell to justify the design and manufacturing.. and why don't they offer a global version.
Exclusive's suck, & I hate AT&T. What a damn shame. Why OEM'S continue this practice is beyond me. I would love to own this phone plus the battery is 4000mamp & a flat display! Just imagine if it wasn't an exclusive, they would sell boatloads. Yikes!!
yea what a shame, just like Note 5 no chance of seeing this in the UK ..
This is the S8 for me, but I have to seriously think about the AT&T exclusivity. Although, I may be going back to DirecTv in the near future, so this could work out from an unlimited plan perspective.
I still have my GS6 Active and it works flawlessly. Since day one I placed a case and screen protector on it so, it still looks brand new as if I just bought it. AT&T is currently giving me a $15 discount on my monthly bill since my 2 yr contract has ended. I'm waiting on the GS8 Active to come out. I'm looking forward to the bigger screen, USB Type-C, low light camera and of course the battery. I prefer my daily driver to be all about functionality & reliability and not just good looks.
So many people hate the "active" version but then put a big, bulky case onto the standard version. That doesn't appeal to me, so I'm waiting for this new model.
I don't think the S8 Active will be as popular as the standard version of the S8.This phone would be great if you like camping or you are as clumsy as me who drops their phone every single 2 minutes.I am going to be honest I have never really liked any of the S-Active Series.The phone's specifications are right on par with the S8 but I still think because of its bulkiness people will still opt for the S8.