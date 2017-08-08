Samsung Galaxy S8 Active now available for pre-order at AT&T

The Galaxy Active series lives on. A ruggedized Galaxy S8 is on its way, and according to the latest images, it should look a bit more attractive than previous versions. Expect the device to be released soon, as it just got its FCC certification. Here's everything we know about the flat screened, AT&T exclusive Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. Plus, a hands-on video of the S8 Active has leaked. Get the details below.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active release date and price

The S8 Active is available for pre-order at AT&T for just under $850. This phone is an AT&T exclusive, as evidenced by the model number ending in "A" (SM-G892A), which was confirmed by the recently surfaced Geekbench benchmark scores.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active display

The display of the S8 Active is expected to be 5.4 inches, with an odd 2,008 x 1,080 resolution and 16.7:9 aspect ratio according to Geekbench. Benchmark scores don't always report accurate specs, so take that with a grain of salt. This time, the Infinity Display should be flat, but with rounded corners - think LG G6 rather than Galaxy S8 here.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active design

If the images we've seen so far are accurate, this will be the first of the Active line to get rid of the unsightly physical navigation buttons on the front. In any case, don't expect the slick beauty of the original S8. The point of these devices is to be rugged, so expect looks to match, as well as the MIL-STD-810G durability standard against salt, dust, humidity, rain, vibration, solar radiation, acceleration and heat and IP-68 certification to protect against around 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Images and a hands-on video just leaked on Reddit have given us the best look at the Galaxy S8 Active so far. The size of the display and body appear to be largely the same as the S8, only it's 1.5 times as thick to accommodate the 4,000 mAh battery. The side bumpers are made of metal and the rest of the body appears to be polycarbonate. According to the leak, there will not be an underwater camera mode. The Bixby button will be replacing the Active button this time around.