Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ US launch day: Samsung and T-Mobile already releasing updates

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ Android update status Samsung Galaxy S8 Android 7.0 Nougat Android O T-Mobile Yes expected AT&T Yes expected Sprint Yes expected Verizon Yes expected

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ Android update

The latest update from the manufacturer

Samsung just released a 664.21 MB update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The Android version is still 7.0 Nougat and Samsung Experience is still in version 8.1. The update changes the firmware version to G950FXXU1AQDD. Among the new features, it offers more stability for new features such as DeX and Bixby, as well as for facial recognition.

Regarding Bixby, it is now no longer possible to remap the dedicated button for the virtual assistant, and two new icons have been added: one to activate the service, and another to activate Bixby Vision.

After the update (right), you can access Bixby Vision directly from the virtual assistant screen by clicking on the "eye" icon. / © AndroidPIT

Check out the complete list of changes below:

Improved device stability and bug fixes;

Feature optimizations;

Performance improvements.

The update changes firmware version number. / © AndroidPIT

The latest update from T-Mobile

The S8 and S8+ are now getting a couple of software updates from T-Mobile to prepare them for arrival in customers' hands. These special launch updates bring April's security patch and various software improvements for the camera app, security and facial recognition. The latest update weighs in at about 390 MB for both devices.

For the S8, the baseband version for the first update on April 20 is G950USQU1AQD9, and the second update for April 21 is G950USQU1AQC9. For the S8+, the baseband versions are G955USQU1AQD9 and G955USQU1AQC9.

Other carriers

There's no news yet about carrier-specific updates from Sprint, AT&T, Verizon or other US wireless carriers for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. But, when we get word of when to expect updates, we'll let you know about it here.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+: how to get the latest version of the operating system

To check if your device already has latest the software update, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Settings on your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 + and scroll to the bottom. Then tap the available option, "Software Update";

Open the Settings on your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 + and scroll to the bottom. Then tap the available option, "Software Update"; Step 2: Then tap "Download updates manually" and see if any updates are available. If it exists, download the required files, and then tap "Install";

Then tap "Download updates manually" and see if any updates are available. If it exists, download the required files, and then tap "Install"; Step 3: This step can take up to twenty minutes, depending on the upgrade. When you are done, you will see a message that the process has been completed successfully.

Remember that you can always choose to have the updates download automatically from the same menu.

If you have any questions, let us know in the comments! Enjoy your new Samsung flagship.