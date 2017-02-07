Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus shown off in 360 degree render video

While we won't be seeing a grand unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and its Plus variant at MWC in Barcelona, we will be seeing it in March. To keep you satisfied while you wait until then, a new 360 degree render video from GearIndia and notable leaker @OnLeaks shows off what the S8 will look like based on factory CADs.

There is a lot of unconfirmed leaked information on the S8 and S8 Plus, but enough of it from different sources seems to match up, which gives us a pretty clear picture of the device at this stage. Among the consistent information is the presence of a dual-edge screen, and the 5.7 and 6.2 inch sizes for the S8 and S8 Plus, respectively.

The new video is based on Factory CADs, according to the tweet by @OnLeaks. CAD renders are used by companies to help manufacture devices, and by case makers who need to ensure their cases fit the phone, so these should be very accurate if the source is legitimate. The collaborators have the dimensions of the S8 pinned down as 148.90 x 68 x 8 mm. The Galaxy S8 Plus will obviously be a bit larger at 159 x 74 x 8 mm.

Both devices will feature a sleek unibody metal that incorporates the lines of the previous generation. The S8 will inherit the Note 7's iris scanner and gain a new intelligent assistant called Bixby (accessible through a button on the right side). In the video you will see the fingerprint reader, USB Type-C port and headphone jack.