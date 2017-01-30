Samsung Galaxy S8 latest renders: real or just realistic?

New renders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 have been causing a stir on the internet. Some even believe they may be leaked official press renders, based on how realistic they look and questions about the source. While the renders give Samsung fans a good idea of the the smartphone will look like, we know they aren't official. Here's everything we know about the latest Galaxy S8 images.

The new render image

Let's get straight to the image itself, before discussing its origins. The device render shows a fingerprint scanner on the back, next to the camera rather than below it, and a sleek curved "edge" display design. There is an iris scanner by the selfie camera and a fourth button on the side below the volume controls, like on the OnePlus 3T. Take a look at the original image from Twitter below:

Samsung Galaxy S8 (2017) with "Infinity" Display, Bixby button and fingerprint scanner on the back. Coming March 29th. #GalaxyS8 pic.twitter.com/7aYgNkqkHr — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) January 28, 2017

This latest iteration of the device closely resembles the photo leak from Evan Blass on Venture Beat from last week, which you can see below for comparison.

The photo leak from Evan Blass. / © Venture Beat

Is it real or just realistic?

The source of the renders that are now circulating is actually known. It is not a leaked official press render, as some are speculating. The renders were created by a designer based in Riga, Latvia who creates realistic renders based on previously leaked information and rumors.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee These renders make me excited to buy an S8 What do you think? 50 50 20 participants

Benjamin Geskin has released several renders on his Twitter account of the Galaxy S8 as more information has been released, adding and changing details each time. These renders are valuable because they give us a clear idea of what the S8 will look like based on the most up-to-date information available.

Regardless, new images should keep appearing in the coming weeks. As a reminder, the Galaxy S8 is rumored to have a bezel-less design, a 5.8 and 6.2-inch curved "edge" screen, a fingerprint reader on the back, a new virtual assistant called Bixby, a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4 GB of RAM. For all of the latest updates on the highly anticipated smartphone, check out our Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors article.

What do you think of the latest renders? Do you think this design could sell well? Tell us what you think in the comments.