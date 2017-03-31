Samsung DeX & Gear 360 (2017): accessories now available for the Galaxy S8

Samsung has introduced a number of new accessories to go with the Galaxy S8. A new docking station which converts the S8 and S8+ into a PC replacement, a new Gear 360 and new covers - here is our overview.

Samsung Gear 360 (2017): 360-degree camera with livestream capabilities

Samsung has introduced a new Gear 360 together with the Galaxy S8 / S8+. The Gear 360 (2017) has been redesigned, so the camera is nicer to hold. The record button moved slightly downwards, and the handling profits from this greatly. Because the lenses are now closer together, the stitching of the images into a 360-degree image is better. Among the highlights are 4K videos and the possibility of livestreaming - also in 360 degrees, of course.

Gear 360 (2017) / © AndroidPIT

One of the highlights is that the new Gear 360 is compatible with more smartphones than the old one. In addition to the Samsung phones of the S6, S7, S8 and Note 5 generations, this year's A3 and A5 smartphones will now also be compatible. There is also an app for iPhone 7, 7+, 6S, 6S + and SE. The connection to the charger is now via USB Type-C.

The new Gear 360 is already available and ships in 1-3 days if you order now. For now, you can get it for $299.99 on Samsung's website, which will save you $50 off the standard price of $349.99.

Samsung DeX: now the smartphone becomes a PC

Thanks, DeX: The Galaxy S8 / S8 + is now also a PC! / © AndroidPIT

The DeX docking station brings a Desktop Experience, by turning the Galaxy S8 / S8+ into a PC. Via HDMI you can plug in a monitor, and two USB ports provide for connection to a mouse and keyboard. If you plug the S8 / S8+ into the docking station, in a few seconds, a classic desktop interface will appear on the monitor, and the apps will appear in windows. Multitasking is possible.

Samsung is implementing DeX largely through the multi-window feature of Android Nougat. Only some games may not be compatible with DeX. In the first demo, the performance appeared good, but DeX is not quite as smooth as a classic PC.

All of this sounds like Microsoft Continuum. But Samsung changes some details and this could prove to be an advantage. Above all, the app support could help DeX to a success. A DeX developer told us, app developers have responded very positively to DeX.

The DeX docking station is now available for pre-order on Samsung's website. It will cost $149.99, and ship in late April.

Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8 +: New cases

There are new cases for the Galaxy S8. The two-piece case is made up of two small rubber parts. According to the Samsung, this should accentuate the design of the S8...but this is in the eye of the beholder.

Don't judge a book by its cover: the two piece cover for the Galaxy S8 / S8 + / © Samsung

Opinion by Brittany McGhee These two piece cases are hideous What do you think? 50 50 5 participants

Samsung has the keyboard cover, which was already available for some older S-Phones from Samsung. Now it is compatible with the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The new S8-compatible Samsung Keyboard Cover costs $59.99, and the pre-orders will ship in late April.

The keyboard cover for the Galaxy S8 / S8+ / © AndroidPIT

Will you be investing in any of these accessories? What do you think of a desktop mode for smartphones?