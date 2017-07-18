Samsung Galaxy S8 Premium wireless charger: how it will change your life

Samsung gave up on increasing the battery power on the Galaxy S8 in order to improve the design of the device. However, it did come up with some solutions to prolong the use time of the S8, and one of these features is support for wireless charging. Last week, I had the chance to test Samsung’s new Premium Wireless charger with the Galaxy S8, and I must say, it was a massive boost in terms of the amount of time I was able to use the device.

Wireless Charger Convertible design and build quality

Samsung has offered manufacturer support for its two main wireless chargers since the launch of the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge. Since then, the pad has always been circular, but with the launch of the Galaxy S7, the manufacturer gave users the option of charging their devices in two positions: laying on the pad or standing.

Laying position / © AndroidPIT

This wireless charger is light, it doesn’t take up much space, and it can be used anywhere as long as it has access to a power source. The device itself can’t store power, but a battery pack would work.



Keep in mind that Samsung doesn’t include the charging cable or AFC (Active Fast Charging) adaptor. This means that you’ll have to get some additional compatible accessories yourself. Due to questions regarding the device’s guarantee, Samsung forces you to use only those devices that are approved by the company. Plus, remember that non-recommended accessories could also cause performance issues.

Standing position / © AndroidPIT

The model only comes in one color, black, and it blended into the decoration of my house and workstation well enough. However, in the future, it would be great if Samsung could offer the device in more colors since it’s quite handy to have around and you might want to buy a few and stick them around your home.

Samsung’s Premium Wireless charger is discrete and easily blends into your home decor. / © AndroidPIT

The finish on the Samsung Premium Wireless charger is frosted silicone. The wireless charging surface has three spring-loaded holders in the center, aligned from top to bottom so that you can charge the Galaxy S8 in two different positions: vertical and horizontal.



If you’re looking to charge your device while listening to music on your headphones or even taking a call, this charger is perfect. Furthermore, since the wireless charger works as a stand for your device and the screen is facing you, you can stay up to date on your Netflix series while making dinner or take a look at your Facebook newsfeed while it's charging.

Using your smartphone while it’s charging isn’t a problem . / © AndroidPIT

When it’s in the stand position, the charger can hold the device either vertically or horizontally. It also has a LED that indicates the wireless charger’s status:

Blue > Green > Light blue: connected to a power source

connected to a power source Blue: smartphone is charging

smartphone is charging Green: device is fully charged

device is fully charged Flashing blue: device isn’t charging correctly for some reason

device isn’t charging correctly for some reason Disconnected: device is removed from the wireless charger or it’s not connected to a power source