Samsung Galaxy S8: new device, new issues

A couple of months ago, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ were released with considerable fanfare by the Korean manufacturer. This is completely understandable, considering the trail of disaster that was left in the wake of the Note 7's fiery demise. The company is banking on its new flagship to help it turn its fortunes around, but like a lot of new smart devices it's not without its issues.

Rebooting issue

In recent weeks a number of users have been reporting on the Samsung Community forum that their Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices keep on restarting. One quick fix done is to do a factory reset but the problem resurfaces after a few hours. A few users have reportedly tried rebooting to resolve this issue, but discovered that after this their phones will not turn back on again at all.

There hasn't been any official response from the company on this issue to date, but the indicators are that this could be related to the microSD card. Some users have reported seeing a “Transfer files to SD card” notification after restarting the phone, whereas others have said they are experiencing even more problems after they transferred or removed all the apps from the card.

Samsung has reportedly advised that any affected customers should send in their devices for repair, exchange or for a full refund. That said, to date there has been no official statement from the company on this issue. This is a major problem that it will ultimately need to respond to as this is a major issue: constant restarting on any smartphone will make the device completely useless. Hopefully, all that will be needed is a software update to resolve this fault, but in the absence of any word from Samsung it might be time for us to prepare for the worst.

Bleed issues

One of the major selling points for both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is their super AMOLED displays, which gives both devices very accurate color representations. It was also here that Samsung had its first reported issues with the S8 and S8+, as numerous users reported via Reddit that there was "bleeding" on the display resulting in discolored, red-tinted screens.

According to one Reddit user, this issue is nothing more than a limitation with Samsung’s OLED panels. To get even more technical, this is the result of Samsung's use of low-temperature polycrystalline silicon instead of a material like indium gallium zinc oxide.

Samsung has already responded to this issue by distributing a software update, which regulates the color balance of the device. The company says it is simply offering "a further enhanced ability to adjust the color setting to their preference," so once you receive the update you can adjust the display even more than when you first took it out of the box. Whether or not this actually goes someway to resolving the issue remains to be seen. We haven't had a chance to test these ourselves yet, but as soon as we have we'll let you know if the update is the answer to your prayers or the thing of nightmares. Keep watching this space.

Are experiencing issues with your new Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+? Have you been able to find a way of resolving them? Let us know in the comments below.