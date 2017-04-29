Samsung Galaxy S8: get more out of your battery

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the latest flagship device to be released by the South Korean manufacturer, and as it's only a few months old, so you're probably not expecting to have any issues with it - at least not yet. We're doing our bit to ensure that you can get the most out of your new smartphone, so what better way is there than to help you prolong the battery life on your new Galaxy S8?

Disable "Always On"

Taking an occasional look at your phone to check the time is convenient, but it also drains your battery. You can easily resolve this by disabling the "Always On Display" mode. Just go to Settings > Lock screen and security > Always On Display, then slide the toggle to turn the function off.

Once this is done, the screen will stay off when your smartphone is locked. No need to worry though, if you do find yourself needing to check the time, just press the home button.

Always On Display would be a great function if it didn't drag your battery life down. / © ANDROIDPIT

Opinion by Angela Palmer The Samsung Galaxy S8 has some great new functions - I'm already impressed. What do you think? 50 50 8 participants

Ditch the Auto brightness option

As we should all know by now, one sure fire way of saving your battery is taking control of your screen's brightness.

Open the quick settings, then tap the small arrow next to the brightness slider. Then just toggle the auto-adjust button to the disable the function.

Take control of your device to support your battery. / © ANDROIDPIT

Opinion by Angela Palmer I am always interested in finding new ways to save battery on my smartphone. What do you think? 50 50 10 participants

Keep screen timeout low

Limiting how long your display stays on is another tried and true method of increasing battery life. The default timeout setting for the S8 is set to 15 seconds. You can leave it there or, if you must, go up to 30 seconds. Any longer than that and you're wasting battery.

You can adjust the timeout settings for your S8 in Settings > Display > Screen timeout.

Don't try this at home if you're wanting to save your battery. / © ANDROIDPIT

You don't need Entertainment mode all the time

As soon as the Galaxy S8 comes out of the box, the screen resolution is already set to Full-HD. If you use a lower resolution it will be less of a drain on your battery, so everyone is a winner - all except those who want to use every single pixel that is packed into their S8.

But ask yourself this: do you really, really need that high-resolution WQHD+ display to just send a few WhatsApp messages? You don't, do you? For normal use, just leave the display setting at FHD. This way you can save the high-performance entertainment mode for more important things like gaming or a session of Netflix and chill.

You can then go back to a less battery hungry mode at any time by using the same method to turn off the entertainment mode.

High performance can be a major drain, so use it sparingly. / © ANDROIDPIT

Send your apps to sleep

With the release of the Galaxy S8, Samsung has introduced a nifty new function to help users improve their chances of avoiding battery issues. You now have the option to manually put your apps to sleep.

Once an app is "asleep" it won't run in the background, and any push notifications will be paused. When you go to use the app it will wake up, and so after this you will once again receive notifications and updates.

To send an app to sleep, long-press on an app icon until a settings menu opens. Select "Sleep", and when the second window opens, tap "OK."

Sending apps to sleep can help save your battery. / © ANDROIDPIT

Have you recently invested in a Samsung Galaxy S8? What tips and tricks have you discovered that help you get more out of your new device? Let us know in the comments below.