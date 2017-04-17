Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: two top protagonists go head to head

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S8 has been launched, we decided to put it head-to-head in a comparison against the LG G6. As we're writing up the final reviews for both devices, let us have a look at what distinguishes these top protagonists of the smartphone world in 2017 by taking a look at the technical specs.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: design

Users of either phone will not be disappointed by the design and build of the Galaxy S8 or the LG G6. Both manufacturers paid close attention to detail and both devices offer a sleek unibody made of glass and metal. The G6 measures 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm and weighs 163 grams while the S8 measures 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm and weighs 155 grams, making it slightly lighter.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is 8 grams lighter than the LG G6. / © AndroidPIT

One of the biggest changes on the Galaxy S8 is the removal of the home button from the front and the fingerprint scanner being moved to the back. The G6 instead gets rid of the modular design of the G5, but keeps the fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. The S8, unlike the G6, can also be unlocked using the iris scanner on the front of the phone.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 have a fingerprint scanner on the back. / © AndroidPIT

If you love curves, the Galaxy S8 is sure to catch your attention, thanks to its curved edges both on the front and the back. The G6 opts instead for a squarer contour, but both devices fit nicely in your hand. I actually prefer the design of the Galaxy S8, but it's really just a matter of personal taste!

There is a USB type-C port and mini headphone jack on both devices. / © AndroidPIT

Both Samsung and LG equipped their flagships with IP68 certification, USB Type-C port (this was missing on the Galaxy S7) and a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: display

The LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 have unusual display formats. The S8 comes with a 5.8-inch screen called Infinity Display with Super AMOLED technology, QHD+ resolution and 570 ppi. The aspect ratio is 18.5:9. The G6 incorporates a Full Vision 18:9 LCD screen with IPS technology, it's 5.7 inches in size and has QHD+ resolution, resulting in 564 ppi. The interior angles of the display are rounded on both the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6.

Opinion by Jessica Murgia All new phones will have larger aspect ratios in the future What do you think? 50 50 32 participants

Both manufacturers offer users an optimized experience by reducing the bezels surrounding the display (they're virtually invisible on the S8) to leave more space for actual content. The colors and brightness are excellent on both screens, but to see how the new aspect ratio affects the everyday experience, you'll have to wait for the final review of the Galaxy S8.

Infinity Display on the left, Full Vision display on the right. / © AndroidPIT

Meanwhile, find out more about the the LG G6's screen in the following article:

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: software

Both devices run Android Nougat with the brand's own interface. When it comes to interfaces, this always boils down to a matter of personal taste. In recent years, Samsung has worked on their UI a lot, customizing it to give it a more minimalist look. LG's UX 6.0, with Nougat and the integrated multi-window feature, is the ideal companion for multitasking. Another difference is that on the Galaxy S8, you can access the app drawer in the same way as on the Pixel phone with a swipe up or down, while on the G6, you'll have to go through the settings menu.

The Google Assistant can be used on the LG G6 (the first non-Google smartphone to offer it) and the S8 also has Bixby in addition to the Google Assistant.

The LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 run Android Nougat and will be updated to Android O in the future. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: camera

The camera quality of a phone has become an element that cannot be overlooked by smartphone manufacturers. The LG G6 has a dual rear camera with 13 MP lenses and a pixel size of 1.12 μm; one lens is 125 degrees and has an aperture of f / 1.4 and the other is 71 degrees with an aperture of f / 1.7. Autofocus phase detection is also present. On the front, there is a 5 MP lens with an aperture of f / 2.2.

The S8 didn't go for the dual camera, which has also been adopted by other brands such as Huawei, and instead incorporates a 12 MP on the rear with an aperture of f / 1.7, autofocus phase detection and LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8 MP camera with an aperture of f / 1.7 on the front. The Galaxy S8 camera is exceptional because the multi-frame process captures three images automatically and merges them into a single image.

The LG G6 has a dual camera while the Samsung Galaxy S8 relies on a single rear lens. / © AndroidPIT

Which of the two will cameras offer the best shots even in low light conditions? Find out in our full review when it comes out!

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: performance

The US model of the Galaxy S8 is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and a Mali-G71 GPU, which should overcome any performance issues seen in the Galaxy S7. 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage (Universal Flash generation 2.1) should ensure smooth performance.

The G6 did not get a Snapdragon 835 processor (and the blame could also be on Samsung) but instead it has the Snapdragon 821 with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. Too bad that the smartphone will not have a 64 GB storage variant in the US, as you might expect from a high-end device released in 2017 at its price. The G6 integrates a battery that is 300 mAh more powerful than the S8 (3000 mAh) but numbers, as we well know, are only estimates and don't tell you the real battery life of the phone in everyday use.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. LG G6 technical specifications Samsung Galaxy S8 LG G6 Dimensions: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm Weight: 152 g 163 g Battery size: 3000 mAh 3300 mAh Screen size: 5.8 in 5.7 in Display technology: AMOLED LCD Screen: 2960 x 1440 pixels (568 ppi) 2880 x 1440 pixels (564 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Rear camera: 12 megapixels 13 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED LED Android version: 7.0 - Nougat 7.0 - Nougat User interface: TouchWiz LG UX RAM: 4 GB 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB 32 GB Removable storage: microSD microSD Chipset: Samsung Exynos 8895 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Number of cores: 8 4 Max. clock speed: 2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: launch and price

The LG G6 was made official in late February during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and can be purchased for between $672 and $729.

The Samsung Galaxy S8, which was launched on March 29, can be pre-ordered at a price of $999 and you should receive it a week before its arrival on the shelves (scheduled for April 28). The S8 is available in Orchid Gray, Midnight Black and Artic Silver while the G6 can be purchased in Black and Ice Platinum. The price differences between the two devices is nearly $200 but we mustn't forget that the S8 comes with 64 and not 32 GB of internal memory.

Lowest price: LG G6

Best price

Lowest price: Samsung Galaxy S8

Best price

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: early verdict

The real winner of this challenge can only be declared when we have completed the final reviews of both devices, coming up shortly. Both brands offer users compact devices with plenty of room for content thanks to large screens. Looking at the figures, performance should certainly not be a problem and the G6 might have a slight bonus with the dual camera.

Which do you prefer? Choose LG G6 or Samsung Galaxy S8. close You picked undefined!

What would your friends choose?

share VS 103 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

244 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

What do you think about these two phones? Which would you buy, the Galaxy S8 or the LG G6? Let us know in the comments!