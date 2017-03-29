Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8+: what's the difference?

Samsung has finally introduced the Galaxy S8 and the S8+. But what are the differences between the two new Samsung smartphones?

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ have more in common than S7 and S7 Edge did. In the eighth generation of the S series of Samsung phones, Edge displays have become standard. In addition, the camera, display resolution and the arrangement of buttons are the same on both devices.

The differences between both smartphones are therefore minimal yet simultaneously huge. From a technical perspective, the main differences are between the display and the battery. The Galaxy S8 has a display of 5.8 inches. The S8+, on the other hand, is 6.2 inches. So the Galaxy S8+ is considerably larger than the S8, as can be seen in the picture below.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ is noticeably larger than the Galaxy S8. / © AndroidPIT

This "small" difference in size leads to quite a significant difference when you hold each device in your hand. The hands-on review shows that the fingerprint sensor on the S8+ is not as good as on the S8: aside from its strange placement beside the rear camera, on the S8, the sensor is much easier to reach. At best, the sensor is difficult to reach if you use the device single-handed on the S8+. And on top of all that, the notification bar is far away.

Regarding the battery, the Galaxy S8+ has a slightly larger battery, by 500 mAh, so it should last a bit longer in a direct comparison.

Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S8+: comparison of technical specs

Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S8+ Model: Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S8+ Manufacturer: Samsung Samsung Dimensions: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm Weight: 152 g 173 g Battery size: 3000 mAh 3500 mAh Screen size: 5.8 in 6.2 in Display technology: AMOLED AMOLED Screen: 2960 x 1440 pixels (568 ppi) 2960 x 1440 pixels (531 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Rear camera: 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Dual-LED Android version: 7.0 - Nougat 7.0 - Nougat User interface: TouchWiz TouchWiz RAM: 4 GB 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB 64 GB Removable storage: microSD microSD Chipset: Samsung Exynos 8895 Samsung Exynos 8895 Number of cores: 8 8 Max. clock speed: 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, Bluetooth HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth

Which will it be - Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+?

The S8 and the S8+ both offer high-end performance. If you want a big smartphone, you might be more interested in the S8+. The 5.8-inch display of the S8 should not drive away those who prefer compact smartphones: the S8 remains pleasantly compact, even if it is again a little bit bigger than the Galaxy S7 from last year.

Overall, Samsung has gone the same way as others have already gone - like Google: a generation with two different sized smartphones, for which the main differences lie in size and battery. As such, the S8 and S8+ are not noticeably different. The choice between the two is, therefore, mainly a question of size preference.