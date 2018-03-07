Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus unboxing video

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are official and have just arrived to our editorial office. While we prepare to review the devices, join us in unpacking the flagships and accessories in our video unboxing. Do you like what you see?

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are not exactly noted for their original design, but they remain two very well made and elegant devices. Similar to the previous generation, they introduce some novelties. Some of them are immediately visible on the body, while other more subtle improvements are found in the camera and technical specifications.

Available for pre-order up up to March 15, they will hit store shelves and online catalogs on March 16 at a price of $719.99 and $839 for the S9 and S9 Plus respectively. Before you buy them, watch them in our unboxing video to find out what the elegant black box contains.