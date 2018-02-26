Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Galaxy Note 8: which is supreme?

The Galaxy Note 8 made us forget the sad story of the Galaxy Note 7 and put Samsung's reputation for making phablets back on its pedestal. Now the Korean company is currently offering two phablets which, at first glance, appear to be in competition with each other. What is the difference between Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 8?

Samsung took advantage of MWC 2018 to present the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Within three weeks, the first pre-orders should be arriving. The Galaxy Note 8 has already been available in shops for a long time.

Visually, the two smartphones are very nice, and it should be pointed out that Samsung has not changed much in terms of design: they both have curved glass at the front and rear and an aluminum chassis. The finish is simply excellent.

However, the Galaxy Note 8 has slightly more pronounced corners and the gap between glass and metal is more noticeable to the touch. The S9+ is a little more well integrated overall. It is also important to note that the Galaxy S9+ is a little smaller, lighter, rounder and generally easier to handle than the Galaxy Note 8. For example, the position of the fingerprint reader is much more accessible on this new model.

The Galaxy S9 Plus is Samsung's second smartphone to feature a dual camera (the first being Note 8). The second lens of Note 8, a telephoto lens to be precise, is also present on the S9+, as is the camera of the S9 with its variant aperture (between f/1.5 and f/2.4) and its new sensor. We will need to do a full test to see the real differences between the two models.

More battery capacity despite smaller size

By looking at the technical specifications, we can see that the differences between the two devices are not huge. The screen size of the Note is larger than that of the S9+ but the definition and format are identical.

On the level of RAM, both devices are tied but as far as the internal memory is concerned, the Galaxy Note 8 does not have the possibility of having 256 GB. It is interesting to note that in the Galaxy S9+, which is actually smaller than the Note, there is a 200 mAh battery that is larger than Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (US-version) technical specifications Samsung Galaxy S9+ Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (US-version) Dimensions: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm Weight: 189 g 195 g Battery size: 3500 mAh 3300 mAh Screen size: 6.2 in 6.3 in Display technology: AMOLED AMOLED Screen: 2960 x 1440 pixels (531 ppi) 2960 x 1440 pixels (522 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Rear camera: 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Flashlight: LED LED Android version: 8.0 - Oreo 7.1.1 - Nougat RAM: 6 GB 6 GB Internal storage: 64 GB

256 GB

64 GB Removable storage: microSD microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Samsung Exynos 9810

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Number of cores: 8 8 Max. clock speed: 2.7 GHz 2.45 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0

For many fans of the Note 8, the best feature of the phone is the S-Pen. Every year, this pen gains new functionalities and distinguishes itself from the competition. On this point, the Galaxy S9+ does not offer an equivalent. If you want to use an S-Pen, you have only one choice: the Note 8.

So should you jump from the Note to the Plus?

Overall, the conclusion is the same as our comparison between the S9 and S8: if you own the old model, there is no real reason to choose the new one. The speed and camera advantages don't really make any difference, only the largest battery and better ergonomics play in favor of the S9 Plus, and that's a lot of money for a bit of battery life and comfort, especially if you'll miss the S-Pen.

