Here's why the Samsung Galaxy S9 may surprise you

Every year, Samsung’s new flagships are highly anticipated. At the start of 2018, the manufacturer will return on the scene with their two new top-range smartphones: the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. Will the S9 impress us in spite of a lack of development in the design? Let’s look at this in more detail.

An excellent camera

OK, all top-range smartphones have the same issue: the last device and the competition have raised the bar, and the new model has to raise the bar even further. In terms of hardware, it will be hard to do better than the Pixel 2 and the iPhone X because Google and Apple have an advantage that Samsung doesn’t have: complete control over the hardware as well as the software.



Samsung has other tricks up its sleeve. The S8 was revolutionary because of its design, the S9 will be revolutionary because of its features and there’s no doubt that the camera will be at the top of the list. Samsung held off with a dual-camera until the Note 8 so it’s possible that the S9 will continue this trend (which has now been adopted by most other manufacturers). For now, we don’t have any specs but there’s no doubt that Samsung will release all the features that we’re expecting.





Even with a simple, single lens camera, the Pixel 2 is a benchmark in terms of hardware. © AndroidPIT

According to some sources, the device will be optimized to integrate DRAM memory, which will allow it to store videos with up to 1000 images per second. In short, the smartphone’s camera should be of excellent quality.

A simple unlocking system

The S8, S8+ and Note 8 devices all have a nasty flaw: the fingerprint reader is hard to reach, which has caused much controversy. Fortunately, you can unlock via various other methods: the iris scanner and facial recognition system. Facial recognition has certain limitations if you wear glasses and, in any event, a simple photo is enough to unlock the device. The iris scanner works rather well but is very slow.



In short, improvements need to be made and there’s no doubt that Samsung will work on these aspects. Apple hasn’t compromised and has decided to totally abandon the fingerprint reader, committing completely to its Face ID recognition system. Will Samsung do the same?





The iris scanner was a little slow on the Note 8. © AndroidPIT

A steep price

This always amazes us but, this time, not in a good way. Apple has increased their prices and their sales seem to continue, so why not do the same thing? The current argument is justifying an excessive price by the quality of the device but, in practice, the manufacturers’ margins can be huge in some cases. Several Chinese companies, less powerful ones, show that you can buy a good quality device for a much lower price, but this is another debate.

With the iPhone X, Apple has set a new record: the price of the Galaxy Note 8 had been marketed at around $950, so it’s likely that the price of the S9 will be similar at around $1000. The iPhone X effect will raise the bar for the manufacturer. However, this doesn’t seem to affect users’ behavior, which shows that Samsung is on the right track (at least from a capitalist perspective).

What do you expect from this Galaxy S9? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!