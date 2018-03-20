Tips and tricks to optimize your Galaxy S9 / S9+

Yes, Samsung's latest flagship looks a lot like the S8 in terms of design, but it's undeniable that both S9 and S9+ are two of the most powerful smartphones on the market, with several features that make them unique. If you have your hands on the S9 or S9+, make sure you check out these tips and tricks to get the most out of your device.

Awesome features you need to try:

Customize your display

Control your screen's color balance

The S9 and S9+ give you a lot of freedom when controlling the color representations. We have four default options and a bar to control the temperature, and a little further down we can activate the advanced options and adjust the RGB spectrum (red, green, blue) to our taste.

Your screen, your tones. / © AndroidPIT

HDR10 for all videos

There isn't much video content available in HDR, but thanks to the Video Enhancer option and the power of the S9 and S9+, you can adjust videos to be brighter and have better contrast. To do this, simply go to Settings > Advanced Settings > Video Enhancer and activate the option. Here you can also see which of our applications are compatible.

Another dimension to the videos. / © AndroidPIT

One-handed mode

Within the advanced settings options, you also have an option to reduce the screen to be more accessible with one hand. Here you can choose from two options, but I recommend the diagonal sliding from bottom to top.

Something very useful for modern life. / © AndroidPIT

Horizontal Mode

You can also make the icons in the application drawer and on the home page rotate with the phone. To do this, deactivate the vertical mode only option in Settings > Screen > Home screen.

Camera tricks

Super Slow Motion

To get the most out of automatic shooting you need a little preparation. First, you need good light. Second, you need to be stood at an optimal distance in order to capture it well. I would recommend using a tripod for this depending on what you're recording, but this is optional.

Once you start shooting, it will automatically start recording in slow motion once it detects movement in the yellow frame. The video continues to record and the Super Slow Motion can be triggered again as soon as the frame is empty after about two seconds.

When the square is yellow. / © AndroidPIT

Create a GIF with a Super Slow Motion clip

After creating a video with the super slow camera, you can create a GIF directly from your video gallery. Search for the video and on its preview, slide your finger up the screen to open the details. Just below the information you'll see the clip in three directions. Touch any of them and you can edit and save the GIF.

Easily create a slow-mo GIF / © AndroidPIT

Activate normal Slow Motion

Slow Motion mode is disabled by default. Super Slow Motion is sometimes too fast and short for home movies, so I recommend activating normal mode, which records at 1080p at a frequency of 240fps, not bad at all!

To activate the Slow Motion mode, enter the camera settings and edit the camera modes. Scroll down to the last of the options for the rear camera, and you'll find the Slow Motion.

Bokeh effect everywhere

You can enjoy the Bokeh effect on both the main camera and the selfie camera on both the S9 and S9+. Make sure you choose the right option: Selective focus on the rear camera and Selfie focus on the front camera. With the rear camera, the foreground should be about half a meter from the lens for good results. After shooting we can adjust the blur to the background or foreground, depending on what we want to emphasize.

Adjust the focus to the background or foreground. / © AndroidPIT

An exclusive bokeh effect is also available for food photography. In the main menu we have the 'Food' option. Touch the screen with your finger to focus on a point, the rest of the scene will be out of focus.

Looks good! / © AndroidPIT

Save your battery

Put applications to sleep

Control the applications that drain your battery from the device maintenance menu. Tap on the drum icon to uncheck the applications you need most (the fewer the better) and click on Save.

Save your battery / © AndroidPIT

Lower the screen resolution

The S9 and S9+ offer a screen resolution of up to WQHD+. But this is a huge waste of energy. To save battery power and be able to use the device for longer, it is essential to lower the resolution. By default, the FullHD option is checked but we can set it to HD to save more.

Fewer points, more savings. / © AndroidPIT

Lower the clock from the CPU

In order to save the maximum battery life, the S9 and S9+ have two saving modes: medium and high. To activate them, go to Settings > Device maintenance > Battery and select low, medium or high power savings. In the options make sure you mark the speed limit for the CPU to save the most.

Slowing down the CPU will give you a few more minutes. / © AndroidPIT

Be a multi-tasking master

Be more productive

From Android Nougat we have the multi-window option, but with the S9 and S9+ you can also use floating windows. Enter the advanced settings and within the active multi-window menu, select 'Pop-up view action'. Now, in any application, you will be able to use a floating window by sliding in the upper left corner.

Activate the Floating windows options to help you multitask. / © AndroidPIT

Automatically activate Wi-Fi

You have the option to automatically activate the Wi-Fi signal as soon as you are within range of a known network. I'm sure you're all familiar with this situation: you leave the home, or the office and you turn off Wi-Fi to save some battery power, but then we forget to reconnect it again. To avoid extra data charges, and save your battery power, you need to activate this option:

Go to Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi, touch the three dots and select the advanced options. Among them you will find Turn on Wi-Fi automatically. If you also want to save battery power, mark the following Wi-Fi Economy Mode option.

Tweak the sound

Dolby Atmos and improve audio quality

To improve the sound of our Samsung Galaxy S we have a few options. To get started, I recommend you check the Dolby Atmos option in the shortcuts. Second, within its settings we can also switch between four modes that you have to adjust.

When the Dolby option is off, we can also turn the equalizer off. In this case, I recommend two options: UHQ upscaler and Tube Amp Pro, for a much richer music experience.

High quality audio / © AndroidPIT

Using two Bluetooth headsets

If there's one thing that few smartphones can boast of, it's Bluetooth 5. With the S9 and S9+ you can pair two Bluetooth headsets and listen to or watch a movie at the same time. First, pair the two headphones and in the Bluetooth settings activate 'Dual Audio'.

Watch a movie together on a plane without disturbing anyone. / © AndroidPIT

Edge Tricks

Pairing apps

With this function, you can open two applications at the same time from the Apps Edge menu. The two selected apps with remain open on the screen in Multi Window mode, the first one selected will be above, and the other below.

Use two apps at once. / © AndroidPIT

Edge Lighting

When your phones screen is face down, this feature allows you to still know if you receive any notifications. Go to Settings > Display > Edge Screen and turn on the Edge screen lighting. You can also customize it to your liking from here.

A very cool and useful effect. / © AndroidPIT

Optimize Bixby

Make the most of Bixby voice by automating tasks. Enter the My Bixby menu and on the second window you will see the area where you can add Quick Commands. Then, voice the instruction for Bixby to recognize it and you can manually add all the instructions you want to trigger. Now when you say that particular word or that phrase, Bixby will do everything you told it to.

Tell Bixby what you want it to do / © AndroidPIT

Have you tried our tips and tricks? Do you have any to add to the list?