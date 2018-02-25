Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S8: Almost twins

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has sold well and received great reviews. Now, the successor Galaxy S9 has arrived on the market. But how do the two Galaxy phones compare? And is the upgrade to the S9 worthwhile for those who own the S8? Here is our comparison.

First of all, the design: The Galaxy S9 and the S8 are like two peas in a pod, at least appearance-wise. There is a new purple color for the S9, but the rest of the design is almost identical. Dimensions, display size, edge edges, weight; there are hardly any differences.

However, Samsung has been working on questionable biometric unlocking methods: iris and face recognition that can be combined to work faster and more reliably. If you have twisted your finger on Galaxy S8 in an attempt to unlock your smartphone, you'll be pleased to know that with the Galaxy S9, the sensor sits underneath the camera and it's much easier to reach.

Not much different with the design, apart from the fingerprint sensor location. / © AndroidPIT

Speaking of cameras: Unlike the Plus model, the standard Galaxy S9 does not have a dual camera. The resolution is the same compared to the Galaxy S8, but with the new image sensor and the variable aperture, which alternates between f/2.4 and f/1.5, the low light performance is supposed to improve. The Galaxy S9 records 4K videos at 60 fps, the S8 only at 30 fps. Super slow motion also enters the Galaxy family with the S9, but only with 720p. Especially for video enthusiasts, there are some exciting new features in the Galaxy S9, but the S8's camera is likely to be one of the best in a smartphone in 2018.

Samsung didn't touch the display, and that's fine / © AndroidPIT

On paper, there isn't much that's new

Looking at the key specifications, it quickly becomes clear that there won't be many differences between the two Galaxy smartphones in terms of performance. The Snapdragon 845 is at least on paper only slightly faster than the 8895 from last year, leaving Samsung with 4GB of memory. Neither the battery nor the screen is working, so the battery life will be similarly good. By the time the Samsung Galaxy S9 has reached the retailers' shelves, most of the Galaxy S8s should have finally received the update to Android 8 Oreo.

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: Technical comparison Galaxy S9 Galaxy S8 Processor Snapdragon 845, 10 Nanometer Snapdragon 835, 10 Nanometer Display 5.8 Inch Super-AMOLED,

QuadHD+, 18,5:9

5.8 Inch Super-AMOLED,

QuadHD+, 18,5:9

Camera Rear: 12 MP, OIS, f/1.5 - f/2.4

Front: 8 MP, f/1.7

Rear: 12 MP, OIS, f/1.7

Front: 8 MP, f/1.7

Storage 4 GB RAM, 64 / 256 GB internal,

expandable via microSD

4 GB RAM, 64 GB intern,

expandable via microSD

Battery 3.000 mAh 3.000 mAh Software Android 8 Oreo Android 8 Oreo (per Update)

Many of the updates in the Galaxy S9 are more about software than hardware. In particular, Bixby Vision will be further developed and integrated into the system. We're not sure how many of the new features will eventually be added to the Galaxy S8. It is quite possible that Samsung will leave several software features on the Galaxy S9 only, in order to clarify the differences between the two models.

The Galaxy S8 is a long-lasting phone that's still stands the test in 2018. / © AndroidPIT

Is it worth upgrading to the Galaxy S9?

You'll have to wait for our full review for a solid answer, but for now, it doesn't look like there are many reasons to invest in the Galaxy S9. Clearly, the fingerprint sensor is more convenient to reach, unlocking via face and iris recognition is slightly faster, and the camera may be a little better in low-light. But let's face it, this is not enough motivation to splash the extra cash to upgrade from the S8 to the S9.

What do you think so far? Will you be making the upgrade from S8 to S9?

This article will be fully updated with more details as soon as we have the Samsung Galaxy S9 for a detailed review in the editorial office.