Galaxy S9 vs Xperia XZ2: the stars of MWC compared

The distance between the two headquarters of Sony and Samsung is almost 745 miles and can be bridged by airplane within 2.5 hours. It is questionable whether DJ Koh and Hiroki Totoki, the respective CEOs of the respective mobile divisions, met last year to personally close the deal over the camera sensor for the Galaxy S9. But if you take a closer look at the technical details of the image sensors, you get the idea. Both top-of-the-range smartphones are able to record extreme slow motion at 960 frames per second for about 0.2 seconds. These 0.2 seconds then turn into a slow motion of just under six seconds at the end and can be combined with normal speed video sequences if desired.

Camera software makes the difference However, both manufacturers prove that the sensor is only part of the smartphone camera in their own way. Samsung gives the camera of the Galaxy S9 a variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The larger of the two apertures is mainly used to allow more light from a value of 100 lux and less to enter the sensor. In the preliminary camera test at the MWC, Steffen Herget was able to get an idea of the effectiveness of the variable apertures. Samsung Galaxy S9 camera test: does it live up to the hype? In addition, Samsung uses software to automatically trigger the super slow motion sequences and in video mode, the Galaxy S9 is also able to extract 4K at 60 fps. With the Xperia XZ2 you have to activate slow motion manually and 4K videos are only recorded with a maximum of 30 fps. After all, this happens in HDR. Sony also has a small advantage in slow motion because the Xperia XZ2 records the super slow-motion sequences in Full HD, while the Galaxy S9, like the Xperia XZ Premium, records them in maximum HD resolution. Different looks, but some similarities under the hood. / © AndroidPIT Unfortunately, we couldn't take pictures or videos with the Sony Xperia XZ2 at MWC to compare them with Samsung's Galaxy S9, because the software of the Japanese smartphone wasn't yet ready to test. In the end, however, it will depend a lot on the software of the two manufacturers, which plays a major role in terms of quality.