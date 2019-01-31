A Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch is now imminent

A new sports version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch could launch as early as next month after the device was certified for the second time. The new smartwatch, which will be geared towards fitness and health, now looks very likely to be shown alongside the Galaxy S10 on February 20th.

Have you ever heard of CERBER? Choose “No, I have never.” or “Yes, I have.”. VS 42182 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

7558 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

The new device, which is codenamed Pulse, has already been certified in the US and South Korean. Now, an NCC listing in Taiwan also includes the device. We know that Pulse is a wearable device thanks to Samsung documentation, but we don't know exactly what it will be called or what it will look like.

The most likely would be a sports version Samsung's Galaxy Watch, launched in September last year on the same day as the Note 9. Whether it's called the Galaxy Watch Sport or the Galaxy Watch Active, or something different entirely, we'll have to wait and see. But with the certification process this far down the line, we won't have to wait much longer.

The sports smartwatch should be quite similar to the 2018 Galaxy Watch. / © AndroidPIT

The new smartwatch should be similar in terms of hardware to last year's Galaxy Watch, which featured an Exynos 9110 chip, a Super AMOLED Gorilla Glass DX+ display, NFC, GPS and shipped with Tizen OS 4.0 software.

The Galaxy Watch also featured a heart rate monitor, but it will be interesting to see if this fitness-focused edition will add an electrocardiogram (ECG) to compete with the Apple Watch Series 4. We've also seen the Withings Move ECG at CES this year, and rumors are circulating about a Pixel Watch with an FDA-approved ECG on board.

As for the price... the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch launched at $350, whilst the LTE version cost $399. There was also a slightly smaller version available for $330. A ballpark of between $300 and $400 for this new device should be a fairly safe bet.

Samsung will launch its highly anticipated Galaxy S10 on February 20 in San Francisco. We could see the Galaxy Watch Sport there, or perhaps at MWC 2019 the week after.

Are you excited for a sports version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch? Let us know.