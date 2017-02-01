Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 reveal teased for MWC 2017

Samsung just released a teaser image for their MWC 2017 press conference. It looks like the main attraction will be a new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S3. Read on to find out more.

When the results of Samsung's internal investigation into the Note 7 disaster were released, the head of the company's mobile communications division Koh Dong-jin said the highly anticipated Galaxy S8 smartphone wouldn't be released at this year's MWC, the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona. Instead, it looks like the Galaxy Tab S3 will take the spotlight in its place. The following teaser image released by the South Korean manufacturer indicates that the device will be revealed on February 26 with a live-streamed press event.

The big reveal will happen at MWC. / © Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S3 recently received FCC approval, so revealing the new tablet at MWC 2017 makes complete sense. Documents from the FCC show a model that includes both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity (SM-T825), and a single rear-facing camera lens near the top of the back. Some of the more recent leaks to emerge on the Tab 3 also indicate that it may include a 9.7-inch display, 4 GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor in the front, as well as USB Type-C port and Android 7.0 Nougat on board.

Leading up to MWC, we'll keep you updated on the latest news and rumors for the event here. For all the other rumors and news about the Galaxy Tab S3, see our article here.

Are you excited for Samsung's latest tablet? Or are you too focused on the upcoming S8 launch? Let us know in the comments!