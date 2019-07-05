Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: Apple better watch out

Released in early 2019, Samsung's smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active, quickly proved its worth and showed that it could be a serious rival to the Apple Watch. Cupertino's company only has to be careful, because Samsung is already working on a second version, with an ever-increasing focus on health!

It seems that on August 7th, the Unpacked will unveil many surprises! We're already expecting a brand new S-Pen for the Galaxy Note 10, but it seems Samsung has more than one trick in his bag. Indeed, according to SamMobile, a new version of Samsung's smartwatch is being prepared.

After showing us the first exclusive images of the connected watch last week, the site told us more about its features yesterday.

Here is an image of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 unveiled exclusively by SamMobile. / SamMobile

To catch up with Apple, which has put the health package in its latest version of the Apple Watch, SamMobile reveals that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 could also serve as an electrocardiogram (you can see the sensor in the image above).

According to a source on the information site, the watch will have an ECG application, allowing the user to check his heart rate when he feels the slightest problem in his heartbeat. But Samsung goes far beyond that and should offer in its smartwatch a fall detector that would automatically contact the emergency room in case of inactivity on the part of its user. You can't stop progress!

In terms of design, it seems that the watch does not change much and looks like the current model.

What do you think of the new features of the Galaxy Watch Active 2? Do you think it will seriously compete with the formidable Apple Watch?