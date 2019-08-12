Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 hands-on: elegance on your arm

Just six months after the launch of the Galaxy Watch Active, Samsung is following it up with the next generation of its flagship smartwatch. But why? We took a closer look at the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 for this first hands-on review.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is elegant and smart

Whether in 40 or 44 millimeters, t he Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a rather small, dainty watch , and not bulky on the arm like many other smartwatches. The round-shaped housing has two buttons on the right side, which hardly protrude out of the device. Together with the touch screen, they serve to operate the watch, which has to do without a rotating bezel. This ring around the display had been on many Samsung smartwatches but had to give way to the touch control we saw on the first Galaxy Watch Active. Samsung replaces the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with the so-called "digital bezel".

The heart rate monitor is located on the underside of the excellently finished stainless steel case. Samsung has looked at Apple in terms of health features and now offers the possibility to create an ECG reading with your smartwatch. It should be clear that this cannot replace a visit to the doctor if you have a health concern, but these things still make sense.

The heart rate monitor is located on the underside / © AndroidPIT

Samsung equips the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a bracket for standard watch straps. That's good, not least because the black silicone bracelet we tried was quite comfortable to wear, but not necessarily pretty to look at. So you can buy the Galaxy Watch Active 2 from your local dealer and design it the way you like it. The Galaxy Watch Active is quite light in all versions. The weight varies from 26 grams for the aluminum version without LTE in 40 millimeters to 42 grams at 44 millimeters with LTE. The Galaxy Watch Active is IP68 certified and therefore well protected against water and dust. It can withstand up to 5 ATM water pressure and is therefore absolutely fine when showering, bathing or swimming.