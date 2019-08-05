Galaxy Watch Active 2: Samsung refines the smartwatch

Actually, the Galaxy Watch Active is not yet ready for the sidelines, because it was only introduced with the Galaxy S10 models. But apparently, Samsung has seen room for improvement and is sending the Galaxy Watch Active 2 into bat in a bid to become for the best smartwatch of 2019 shortly before the presentation of the Galaxy Note10.

With the Galaxy Watch Active (the first generation), Samsung said goodbye to a unique feature in the smartwatch world: the bezel, a rotating ring with which you could scroll through the menus. The bezel has not been completely abolished, but instead of a mechanical one there has only been a digital version since the beginning of 2019. Samsung continues on this path, and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still be operated with a digital bezel.

The aluminium version is available in these three colours. / © Samsung

The display of the second-generation Active smartwatch has been improved. Instead of the small 1.1-inch AMOLED panel, there is now a 1.2 or 1.4-inch rounded display. The bezels around the screen also become narrower compared to the predecessor. Nevertheless, the 1.4-inch display cannot be squeezed into a 40 mm case, so the Galaxy Active 2 will now be available in two sizes. In addition to the 40 mm housing, there is also the 44 mm variant. Samsung also offers two material options for each of the two case sizes. It becomes more favourable if you take the alumnium variant, because the price difference to the stainless steel variant is at least $100. Also a Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE is offered this time. These are only available in stainless steel with an additional surcharge of $50. For a better overview of all of the prices of the different Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 models. The prices given here are confirmed for Europe. We will update this article as soon as we have US pricing on these new smartwatches.

Prices and Models Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Model EIA Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium 40mm 299 Euros Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium 44mm 319 Euros Galaxy Watch Active 2 Stainless Steel 40mm 399 Euros Galaxy Watch Active 2 Stainless Steel 44mm 419 Euros Galaxy Watch Active 2 Stainless Steel 40mm LTE 449 Euros Galaxy Watch Active 2 Stainless Steel 44mm LTE 469 Euros

All aluminum models are shipped with a plastic bracelet. The more expensive stainless steel models are shipped with a leather strap.

The features of the Tizen-equipped smartwatch remain the same as with the first generation Galaxy Watch Active, only that Samsung has improved the sensors so that now faster and more accurate readings can be recorded and in addition, Samsung now also offers an electrocardiogram, as in Apple's Watch Series 4, on the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The Galaxy Watch 2 with stainless steel case and leather strap is a bit more expensive. / © Samsung

Preorders and expected delivery

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Watch Active 2 on September 6 and September 27 for the LTE version at the above-mentioned prices. From August 8th the Watch Active 2 can be pre-ordered. Registered pre-orderers will also receive a Wireless Charger Duo Pad in black, available until 17 October, so that they can charge the smartwatch and their Samsung smartphone wirelessly.

Are you excited about this smartwatch? Let us know in the comments below.