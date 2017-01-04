Samsung Galaxy X price, release date, specs and rumors

Samsung has been playing with the idea of foldable smartphones for nearly a decade. It was eight years ago when they first showcased a flexible display, but it is finally ready to turn concept into reality. We now have news from China that the Galaxy X will be launching late this year.

Galaxy X: release date and price

It's been a rough year for Samsung, with the Galaxy Note 7 disaster and a corruption scandal in Korea, but according to GSM Arena and SamMobile they've still managed to work on an exciting innovation codenamed Project Valley rather than just focusing on incremental improvements. It's not too likely that the Galaxy X will catch on immediately, but if it proves popular, we could see more models with foldable screens in the future. Samsung may integrate the technology into their top range devices if users adopt the technology and there is significant market interest.

While having a large screen that could fit in your pocket would be cool, the price of such a device due to manufacturing and R&D costs could put the device out of reach for most consumers. So, it remains to be seen if the Galaxy X will sell well or not.

We know Samsung is working on a foldable phone based on their patents which you can see later in the article. And we think that it's likely to come out in 2017, but we now have word from China that the Galaxy X will be launching this year in Q3 or Q4. You can see the original rumor source tweet below:

Galaxy X: design

The overall design of the Galaxy X could feature the same Galaxy DNA we're all used to, but there's no telling what could change due to the foldable screen. Camera, button, and fingerprint sensor placement could really affect the look of the device. The overall shape will obviously change, and rounded edge could make the device more ergonomic, both when folded and when open.

Galaxy X: display

The Galaxy X will have 4K resolution according to SamMobile, but not much else is known about the display's specs yet. It is rumored that the touch area will extend beyond the front of the device to its edges, and work like a Galaxy S7 Edge in that respect.

Foldable screen

Everyone wants a big screen, no one wants to carry it around. It's the paradox of the smartphone world that drives us crazy almost as much as battery life vs. battery size. Foldable screens are here to save the day.

First things first, the Galaxy X will be foldable, but we don't mean "foldable" like your old flip phone. There has been another rumor that Samsung has been working on a foldable device (without a foldable screen) that would have a hinge like a laptop, allowing two AMOLED screens to rest on top of each other. To illustrate, check out the patent below.

This is a foldable device, not a foldable screen. The Galaxy X isn't a flip phone. / © Samsung

Below, you'll see the patent for a true foldable screen. This is what we mean when we say the Galaxy X will be foldable. You'll actually be able to bend the screen without snapping it in half and rendering it useless. How well this will hold up over time could be an issue. Constant bending and pressure could cause screen damage, especially if you sit down with your phone in your back pocket.

Bendable in the middle. / © Patently Mobile / SAMSUNG

Hopefully Samsung will be able to design around a normal user's behavior patterns, which tend to include throwing your cell phone into bag full of stuff, dropping it, sitting on it and, even worse, letting your child play with it.

Below you can see an old example of Samsung's attempts at making a curved screen, which show a somewhat thick and bulky design concept. Could the Galaxy X also be this bulky, or will it be thin and elegant? The success of the idea depends on the execution and Samsung's ability to design with the user in mind.

This old concept phone with a curved screen doesn't bode well for the design Galaxy X. / © Mobile Geeks

Galaxy X: features

The Galaxy X is likely to take advantage of biometric technologies for security, including the usual fingerprint scanner plus facial and eye recognition, and palm scanning.

What do you think are the advantages and disadvantages of foldable screen technology? Are you interested in trying the Galaxy X, or do you prefer to stick with the current style of phones until they've worked out all the kinks? Let us know in the comments.