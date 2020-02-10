Samsung airs Galaxy Z Flip commercial before it's even announced

One day before Samsung's unpacked event on February 11, the smartphone manufacturer is showing its new folding smartphone on TV. The clip reveals no surprises, considering that the smartphone was already seen in a first hands-on video about a week ago.

"Change the shape of the future" - this is the tagline of the new Samsung advert that was broadcast last night during the Oscars ceremony in the US. The ad was filmed by Twitter user Mark Gurman, who published it on the social network. You can see the new foldable smartphone, which will probably be launched under the name Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, in black and purple. Unlike Samsung's Galaxy Fold, which offers several screens, the Galaxy Z Flip comes without a proper additional display on the front. In the commercial, however, you can see very clearly that Samsung has a small display for incoming calls and notifications to the left of the dual camera.

Samsung just showed off its new Fold during an Oscars commercial. That’s one way to announce something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020

The benefits of a folding smartphone with only one display have been discussed since the first appearance of hands-on video. Because although Samsung succeeds in reducing the size of a large or elongated smartphone for transport in a jacket or handbag, some tech fans see the resulting thickness of the case as a problem.

Galaxy Z Flip: What we know about the hardware

We probably won't have many surprises tomorrow at the Samsung Unpacked event; however, we are still curious about the exact technical specifications and especially the prices of the new Galaxy smartphones. So far it is assumed that the Galaxy Z Flip will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+. A 3,300-mAh battery should be able to be charged wirelessly or via 15W USB-C cable. In the video, we also recognize the dual camera on the back and a hole-punched display for the selfie camera on the front.

Samsung is sure to present its new folding smartphone tomorrow. It is unclear when the smartphone will be launched on the market. We may have to wait a few more months. Meanwhile, Lenovo has brought an almost identical folding concept into the market with the Motorola Razr 2019. However, the first tests of the newly released retro smartphone indicate display problems of the new Razr, which should already become apparent after some folding.