Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro coming on August 23

Samsung will be launching a new wearable device this year - meet the Gear Fit 2 Pro! Some leaks and official announcements have already given us an idea of what it will look like and what it can do. Read on to find out all about it!

"Keyboard not found - press any key to continue." What do you think? 50 50 2146 participants

Price and release date

It looks like the Gear Fit 2 Pro will be released alongside the Note 8 on August 23.

Design

The 2017 iteration of the Gear Fit 2 Pro will have a curved AMOLED screen - though we've yet to find out how big it'll be and what resolution it'll have. It will run on Tizen OS, Samsung's own operating system but don't worry if you have an Android or Apple smartphone as the smartwatch will be compatible with both OS. It'll be waterproof down to 50 meters, which is pretty cool as you won't have to worry about taking it off if you go swimming or even diving.

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro will be launched soon. / © Venture Beat

Features

The Gear Fit 2 Pro will have a few new features that were distinctively missing from the predecessor: music playback (also supports Spotify) and an improved wrist band to make sure the watch doesn't slip off, ever.

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro will support Spotify and have music playback. / © Venture Beat

What else would you like to see on the Gear Fit 2 Pro? Share your thoughts and comments below!