Samsung has already developed its own periscope sensor with 5x zoom

Among the various features of this year's smartphones has added a particular feature not exactly within everyone's reach: the 5x digital zoom and hybrid 10x. After seeing this technology in action on the periscope sensor of Huawei P30 Pro and OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, Samsung would also be ready to present its solution.

The South Korean giant certainly has no intention of being overtaken by its Chinese competitor Huawei, who has shocked everyone (users and press) with the photographic capabilities of its latest flagship, the P30 Pro. Equipped with a periscopic lens, this smartphone is able to achieve a 5x optical zoom and, working in tandem with the main sensor and through pixel-binning technology, is able to achieve a 10x hybrid zoom without loss of detail.

Huawei P30 Pro and OPPO Reno 10x Zoom are the only smartphones with a periscope sensor. / © AndroidPIT

As a result, it is clear that anyone who intends to respond to Huawei's move and compete with his flagship smartphones must try to adapt their photography business and not be influenced by the decisions (or whims?) taken lately by the Trump administration Samsung seems to be right on this wavelength and the South Korean media have in fact reported that Samsung Electro-Mechanics has developed its own periscope sensor, which would be ready for mass production.

Samsung's sensor is slightly thinner than Huawei's, about 5 mm instead of 6 mm, still ensuring a digital zoom from 2x to 5x, using the same system already seen and tested on P30 Pro and OPPO Reno 10x Zoom.

This is the new sensor developed by Samsung. / © ETNews

A Galaxy Note 10 with a periscope sensor?

We know that the Galaxy Note 10 could get improvements from the point of view of photography compared to the Galaxy S10 series, but we doubt that the new Samsung module will be present on the next model in the Note range.

If we were to rely on Samsung's current strategy, the new camera with 5x optical zoom could instead make its debut on another device, probably medium-high end, which will arrive in the second half of 2019. Just today, in fact, Ice Universe has spoken about the issue and said that the real news from Samsung has yet to come and it is not Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Note 10.

Believe me, the most creative Samsung smartphone in the second half of 2019 is not Fold or Note10, you just have to wait, don't ask me more. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 21, 2019

Is Samsung hiding a new device that focuses only on photography?