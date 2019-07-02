Samsung made a mistake with Galaxy Fold, and not only that

Samsung tries to stand up to the competition but does so by miscalculating the times. To face Huawei launched the Galaxy Fold before it was actually ripe, and now tries to catch up to Google and Amazon by launching the Bixby marketplace...

Samsung Galaxy Fold: a premature birth

It was DJ Koh himself who admitted it to The Independent: the Galaxy Fold was brought to market before it was actually ready. Samsung probably wanted to be simply the first to turn the page in the world of smartphones, wanted to anticipate the competition (especially Huawei) by presenting a surprising and innovative device. It succeeded, but it didn't go as hoped.

The rush of the rest is known, often not a good business partner. "I admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovering it...at the moment more than 2000 devices are being tested, in every respect. We've defined all the problems, which we haven't even thought about, but thanks to our reviewers, the tests are underway," said Koh.

At the moment it is not clear when the Samsung Galaxy Fold will be released. Surely there is that it will not arrive in July and that Samsung still needs some time.

DJ Koh admits getting the timing wrong with the Galaxy Fold. / © Samsung

Bixby chases Assistant with new marketplace

In the case of Bixby, Samsung has taken its time leaving room for Alexa and especially for Assistant when it comes to smartphones. The Marketplace launched for the moment in the United States and South Korea, is a platform that provides users with so-called capsules, or actions (a bit like the skills of Alexa) to use with Bixby.

Divided into categories, the Bixby marketplace allows you to navigate through the search engine and customize your user experience by interacting with apps such as Google Maps, Spotify, Yelp and other popular services. The goal of the South Korean company is to improve the user experience with Bixby by involving more and more developers. It makes sense, especially since you have to look at Bixby as the point of contact between the different ecosystems of the brand.

At the same time, however, if you look especially at the world of smartphones, Bixby showed up late and not adequately prepared from the linguistic point of view. Google Assistant, also available on Samsung smartphones and well integrated with Google apps and services, does better and does it in multiple languages, thus winning more users.