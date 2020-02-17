Samsung accused of cheating over 'glass display' on the Galaxy Z Flip

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has arrived with the first buyers in the USA. Opinions on the new folding smartphone from Samsung vary widely. A big problem is said to be the display, which can still be scratched by contact with fingernails.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip caused a worldwide sensation when it was introduced at the annual Unpacked event. The Galaxy Fold successor is said to have been improved all around. For example, Samsung itself claims to have used foldable glass, so-called Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG). The advantage compared to a plastic panel is that it should be much more robust and resistant to scratches and small dust particles.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does not survive a single scratch pen without leaving a trace. / © Screenshot / AndroidPIT

To find out, numerous YouTubers have already dared to test this with their Galaxy Z Flip. A good indicator of the susceptibility of smartphone displays to scratches is provided, for example, by Zac from JerryRigEverything. For years, new smartphones have been undergoing his destructive testing principles. In addition to fire, sand and a knife, he also uses pointed objects and tests their susceptibility to damage with scratch pins of varying degrees of hardness. For context: current top smartphones like the Huawei P30 Pro only show the first scratches when scratching pen number six or seven - which is considered solid.

As Samsung has installed flexible glass in the Galaxy Z, the scratch test should also show positive results and the display should be able to withstand pointed objects. But the endurance test showed the display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is just as prone to scratches as any other plastic display. The YouTuber shows in the video that even a very soft scratching pin can damage the display enormously. With increasing degrees of hardness causing deep grooves in the display.