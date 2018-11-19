Samsung Odyssey+ now a whopping 40% off on early Black Friday sale
Black Friday is fast approaching, but Samsung is getting in on the action early with a fantastic deal on the company's new high end VR headset - the Odyssey+. If you've been thinking of getting a VR headset, but you were waiting for a price drop, this could be the right time to strike.
The Odyssey+ is currently available for just $299 in the United States. That's a hefty cut of $200 (40%) down from the regular $499 price. The deal is currently available both from Samsung's own online store and Microsoft.
As the name suggests, the Odyssey+ is an upgraded version of last year's Odyssey from Samsung. The Korean company improves on their first PC VR headset with better ergonomics and the much-touted "anti screen door effect" tech, which effectively doubles the pixels per inch on the OLED displays for a clearer image.
The Odyssey+ uses Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality platform, so it requires Windows 10, but it also works with SteamVR, making it a great option for anyone who wants to jump into VR gaming. Samsung's new headset not only boasts the same resolution as the ultra high-end HTC Vive Pro, but it's much cheaper even before this discount.
The Vive Pro with base stations and controllers starts at $1,098, exemplifying the problem of the high barrier to entry for advanced VR technology. While the Odyssey+ offers fantastic resolution at a much lower price, it has a more limited tracking system than the Vive Pro. The Samsung headset uses the two cameras on the front of the headset for “inside-out” tracking. Vive's "Lighthouse" tracking is generally more accurate and has great tracking range for controllers. However, it requires external sensors and extensive set up. The Odyssey, on the other hand, is a more portable plug-and-play experience.
The VR headset market looks to be heating up again in time for the holiday season, and even though the high-end remains prohibitively expensive, Black Friday and Winter sales provide exciting opportunities to snap up a good deal while the financial barrier to entry is temporarily lowered.
Are you thinking to buy a VR headset before Christmas? Which ones are you considering?
