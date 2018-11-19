We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

Samsung Odyssey+ now a whopping 40% off on early Black Friday sale

Authored by: Nicholas Montegriffo

Black Friday is fast approaching, but Samsung is getting in on the action early with a fantastic deal on the company's new high end VR headset - the Odyssey+. If you've been thinking of getting a VR headset, but you were waiting for a price drop, this could be the right time to strike.

The Odyssey+ is currently available for just $299 in the United States. That's a hefty cut of $200 (40%) down from the regular $499 price. The deal is currently available both from Samsung's own online store and Microsoft

As the name suggests, the Odyssey+ is an upgraded version of last year's Odyssey from Samsung. The Korean company improves on their first PC VR headset with better ergonomics and the much-touted "anti screen door effect" tech, which effectively doubles the pixels per inch on the OLED displays for a clearer image.

The Odyssey+ uses Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality platform, so it requires Windows 10, but it also works with SteamVR, making it a great option for anyone who wants to jump into VR gaming. Samsung's new headset not only boasts the same resolution as the ultra high-end HTC Vive Pro, but it's much cheaper even before this discount.

The Vive Pro with base stations and controllers starts at $1,098, exemplifying the problem of the high barrier to entry for advanced VR technology. While the Odyssey+ offers fantastic resolution at a much lower price, it has a more limited tracking system than the Vive Pro. The Samsung headset uses the two cameras on the front of the headset for “inside-out” tracking. Vive's "Lighthouse" tracking is generally more accurate and has great tracking range for controllers. However, it requires external sensors and extensive set up. The Odyssey, on the other hand, is a more portable plug-and-play experience.

The VR headset market looks to be heating up again in time for the holiday season, and even though the high-end remains prohibitively expensive, Black Friday and Winter sales provide exciting opportunities to snap up a good deal while the financial barrier to entry is temporarily lowered.

Are you thinking to buy a VR headset before Christmas? Which ones are you considering?

Source: Samsung

