Samsung One UI 2.0 for Android 10 is already finished

As soon as Google has announced the name for Android 10, Samsung said that it has already finished its One UI 2.0 customization. A video shows what the new One UI 2.0 is all about. But the big question remains: when is the Galaxy smartphone update coming?

Portuguese YouTuber, Dudu Rocha, released a video in which he shows the new Samsung One UI 2.0 on his Galaxy S10 Plus and compares it with the previous version on the Galaxy S9 Plus. The video mainly shows new menus and settings. For example, the Quick Toggles, which you can drag down from above, now take up the whole screen. There is also a new gesture control at Samsung that shows only one (instead of the three) fine strokes at the bottom of the image.

In the security settings of One UI 2.0, the features from Android 10 have found their way into the new software. This should give Android users even more control over the permissions for apps. However, these changes are not Samsung specific, they belong to the normal Android system in the new version.

The update brings Note features to the Galaxy S10

The Galaxy S10 Plus will get the update to Android 10 and the One UI 2.0 and, in addition, some features of the Galaxy Note 10 apparently. Link to Windows, the new version of Samsung DeX, is among them as well as the new Screen Recorder from Samsung. The Galaxy S10 Plus does not currently support the S-Pen, and the update to Android 10 and the One UI 2.0 will not change that.