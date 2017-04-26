The return of the Galaxy Note 7

Samsung dropped the ball with the release of the Galaxy Note 7 last year. It had the hottest (quite literally) smartphone on the market, rave reviews from critics and fans alike, but the faulty battery ruined any plans for glory. Rumors were afloat for some time that the Galaxy Note 7 might be re-released - and now it seems those have come true.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will be relaunched (it's the third time for those of you who are counting) in June 2017 for the Korean market. Of course this won't be the original Note 7, but most likely the Galaxy Note 7R. If you haven't guessed it already, the R would stand for refurbished. According to media reports, Samsung essentially just replaced the battery of the recalled Note 7 with a 3,200 mAH battery, making it just slightly smaller than the original. It will still be larger than that of its cousin, the Galaxy S8, which is equipped with a 3,000 mAh battery. Apart from the slimmed down battery power, there will most likely be no other technical changes.

Opinion by Hans-Georg Kluge The Galaxy Note 7 was arguably the best smartphone that Samsung ever built - all battery issues aside What do you think? 50 50 15 participants

Although Samsung is investing more time and effort into these devices again, the price is still expected to drop. According to Korean media reports, consumers will see a price cut of about 700,000 won, which converts to about $250 USD. So, the Galaxy Note 7R will apparently be released to the market for the equivalent of $630.

Despite relaunching the Note 7R, Samsung still plans on launching the Galaxy Note 8. It's still up in the air when exactly the Note 8 will be presented to the public, but the head of IFA has recently expressed that he would like Samsung to present its next phablet at IFA in Berlin.

It's unclear whether Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Note 7R to markets outside of Korea, though it seems like Samsung has already excluded the US and Canada from the re-release.