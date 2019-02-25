Samsung is renewing the A series starting with the Galaxy A50
Samsung has been betting heavily on the mid-range recently, and one example is its popular Galaxy A line, which is undergoing a total overhaul. The Galaxy A50 is the first in a series of releases that will bring high-end features to more budget-friendly phones.
The A Series has always been synonymous with success for Samsung, with some of the smartphones in this family being among the best-selling on the market. The Korean manufacturer has therefore decided to completely renew the line before the summer. The first is the Galaxy A50.
Triple camera and in-display fingerprint sensor
If there's one thing that makes the Galaxy A50 stand out, it's features that just a few months ago seemed exclusive to flagships, such as the triple rear camera or the in-display fingerprint reader.
How long ago was the unveiling of the Huawei P20 Pro, one of the first smartphones with a triple camera on the market? Without a doubt, the triple camera is here to stay, and Samsung is including it on more and more of its mid-range devices. So, what are the features of the A50 camera?
- Capturing the world without limits with an ultra wide-angle lens. Together with the Intelligent Switch function, the camera will now be able to identify and recommend when to use the wide angle.
- The 25 MP main camera captures bright images in broad daylight. And, in the dark, it allows you to take crisp photos by detecting more light and reducing noise. Combined with the depth sensor, the camera includes a dynamic focus that lets you choose exactly what you want to stand out.
- The Artificial Intelligence camera allows you to capture the best scene thanks to the Scene Optimizer, capable of recognizing and improving more than 20 scenes. Detection of defects, on the other hand, allows you to detect failures and help you always take the best picture. Bixby Vision also uses the camera and artificial intelligence to help you shop online, translate texts and search for the information you need.
Equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, the A50 allows you to unlock your phone easily without having to hold it with both hands. The A50 features a comfortable slim, slightly curved design and is available in four colors: black, white, blue and coral.
Galaxy A50: technical specifications
|Characteristics
|Dimensions and weight
|158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm, 160 grams
|Screen
|Super AMOLED 6.4'' FHD+, 2340 x 1080 pixels
|Processor
|Exynos 9610
|RAM
|4/6 GB
|Internal storage
|64/128 GB expandable to 512 GB
|Front camera
|25 MP f/2.0
|Rear camera
|25 MP f/1.7 + 5 MP f/2.2 + 8 MP f/2.2
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
At the moment we don't know the price and launch date, but the Galaxy A50 should be available very soon. What do you think of Samsung's new mid-range smartphone? Let us know in the comments.
